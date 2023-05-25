Breaking down the weather forecast for the Monaco Grand Prix

The Monaco Grand Prix is one of the most anticipated events on the F1 schedule due to its unique and narrow track that runs through the city of Monte Carlo. This year’s race will take place on Sunday, May 27 while starting at 9:00 a.m. ET. Three practice sessions and qualifying event will precede that on Friday and Saturday.

Last week’s Emilia Romagna Grand Prix was canceled due to flooding in Northern Italy. This week’s race in Monaco should be able to take place on Sunday, but Friday and Saturday afternoon rain could impact practice and qualifying.

Below we’ll take a look at the weather projected for the Monaco Grand Prix this weekend in Monte Carlo, Monaco with info courtesy of AccuWeather. As always with the weather, forecasts are all tentative.

Friday, May 25

Hi 71°, Low 61°: The forecast calls for partly cloudy skies with a 55% chance for light rain in the afternoon. Wind gusts are expected to be around 10-15 mph.

7:30 a.m. ET: Practice 1

11:00 a.m. ET: Practice 2

Saturday, May 26

Hi 73°, Low 62°: Partly sunny skies with an 88% chance of precipitation in the afternoon. There’s also a 35% chance of thunderstorms with wind gusts around 13-16 mph.

6:30 a.m. ET: Practice 3

10:00 a.m. ET: Qualifying

Sunday, May 27

Hi 72°, Low 61°: The forecast calls for clear, sunny skies with a minimal chance (4%) of precipitation. The wind should not be a factor either with gusts around 5 mph.

9:00 a.m. ET: Monaco Grand Prix (78 laps, 161.74 miles)