F1 practice start time: When the Monaco Grand Prix practice starts on Friday, Saturday, and how to watch

We go over the details for F1 practice at the Circuit de Monaco in Monte Carlo on Friday and Saturday. We break down the details for when it runs and how to watch.

By Spencer Limbach
F1 Grand Prix of Miami Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images

This weekend, the Monaco Grand Prix takes center stage as Formula One racing descends upon Monte Carlo. This highly anticipated F1 race is slated for Sunday at 9:00 a.m. ET, while the qualifying session is scheduled for Saturday at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Before that, fans have the opportunity to witness three practice runs. The first two practice sessions are set for Friday at 7:30 a.m. ET and 11:00 a.m. ET, respectively. The third and final practice run will be held on Saturday at 6:30 a.m. ET.

All three practices will air on ESPN2. Both will also be available via live stream at WatchESPN. You will need a cable log-in to stream the events, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the Monaco Grand Prix weekend.

Current points leader Max Verstappen enters the race week as the frontrunner for victory according to DraftKings Sportsbook, with odds set at +115. His teammate and winner of the 2022 Monaco Grand Prix, Sergio Perez, follows closely behind with odds of +285. Charles Leclerc is the next closest competitor at +330, followed by Fernando Alonso at +650 to win this event.

How to watch practice for the Monaco Grand Prix

Practice 1: Friday, May 25 at 7:30 a.m. ET
Practice 2: Friday, May 25 at 11 a.m. ET
Practice 3: Saturday, May 25 at 6:30 a.m. ET
Channel: ESPN2
Live stream: WatchESPN

Entry list

2023 Monaco Grand Prix entry list

Pos Driver No.
Pos Driver No.
1 Max Verstappen 1
2 Logan Sargeant 2
3 Lando Norris 4
4 Pierre Gasly 10
5 Sergio Perez 11
6 Fernando Alonso 14
7 Charles Leclerc 16
8 Lance Stroll 18
9 Kevin Magnussen 20
10 Nyck De Vries 21
11 Yuki Tsunoda 22
12 Alex Albon 23
13 Zhou Guanyu 24
14 Nico Hulkenberg 27
15 Esteban Ocon 31
16 Lewis Hamilton 44
17 Carlos Sainz 55
18 George Russell 63
19 Valtteri Bottas 77
20 Oscar Piastri 81

