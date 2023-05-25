How to watch the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge via live online stream

The 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge tees off this week from Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas. Last year’s winner and runner-up, Sam Burns and Scottie Scheffler, return to the field this week. Scheffler is the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, with his odds set at +450. Dallas-Fort Worth native and 2016 winner Jordan Spieth has a homecoming this week, and is behind Scheffler at +1200.

To watch the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge on CBS or the Golf Channel, you’ll need a cable log-in with access to watch. With valid credentials, you can check out CBS coverage on Paramount+ or use one of their apps available for mobile devices on Roku, Amazon Fire TV and more. To watch coverage on the Golf Channel with a valid credential, you can watch on their website or mobile apps, available for iOS and Google Play.

Live stream options for the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge are through PGA TOUR Live, which has four different streams available through ESPN+. With a subscription, you can stream their coverage on the web at WatchESPN and on the ESPN app, available for mobile devices, game consoles and more. You can subscribe to ESPN+ for $6.99 per month or save some money with an annual subscription for $69.99. They also have a bundle, which includes access to Disney Plus, Hulu and ESPN+ for $13.99 per month.

On PGA TOUR Live, here are the featured groups for Thursday and Friday.

Thursday featured groups

9:04 a.m. ET - Sam Burns, Scottie Scheffler, Davis Riley

9:15 a.m. ET - Jordan Spieth, Justin Rose, Chris Kirk

9:26 a.m. ET - Rickie Fowler, Tommy Fleetwood, Tom Hoge

1:44 p.m. ET - Viktor Hovland, Kurt Kitayama, Cam Davis

1:55 p.m ET - Tony Finau, Sungjae Im, Collin Morikawa

2:38 p.m. ET - Michael Block, Min Woo Lee, Pierceson Coody

Friday featured groups

9:04 a.m. ET - Viktor Hovland, Kurt Kitayama, Cam Davis

9:15 a.m. ET - Tony Finau, Sungjae Im, Collin Morikawa

9:26 a.m. ET - Max Homa, Kevin Kisner, Zach Johnson

1:44 p.m. ET - Sam Burns, Scottie Scheffler, Davis Riley

1:55 p.m ET - Jordan Spieth, Justin Rose, Chris Kirk

Coverage schedule, Round 1 and Round 2

4 p.m.-7 p.m. ET

8:15 a.m.-7:00 p.m. ET

Coverage schedule, Round 3

CBS

3 p.m.-6 p.m. ET

1 p.m.-3 p.m. ET

8:00 a.m.-7:00 p.m. ET

Coverage schedule, Final round

CBS

3 p.m.-6 p.m. ET

1 p.m.-3 p.m. ET

8:00 a.m.-7:00 p.m. ET