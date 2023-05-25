 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Full list of tee times for Round 2 of the Charles Schwab Challenge

The Charles Schwab Challenge tees off at 8:20 a.m. ET on Friday from Colonial Country Club. We have a full list of tee times, including the featured groups.

By Grace McDermott
2023 PGA Championship - Final Round

The Charles Schwab Challenge continues into the second day of play at Colonial Country Club on Friday. After 36 holes wrap up, there will be a cut, and the lowest 65 scores plus ties will make it into the weekend while the rest will hop on a plane home from Forth Worth.

Last year’s runner-up Scottie Scheffler joins the field as the favorite at +400 at DraftKings Sportsbook, with Jordan Spieth, Tony Finau, and Viktor Hovland all sit at +1400.

The tournament gets underway on Friday with tee times starting at 8:20 a.m. ET. You can catch the pre-cut action on both Thursday and Friday from 4 p.m.-7 p.m. ET on the Golf Channel. PGA TOUR Live via ESPN+ will also have extended streaming coverage of all 18 holes of the event and every player.

Friday featured groups
9:04 a.m. ET - Viktor Hovland, Kurt Kitayama, Cam Davis
9:15 a.m. ET - Tony Finau, Sungjae Im, Collin Morikawa
9:26 a.m. ET - Max Homa, Kevin Kisner, Zach Johnson
1:44 p.m. ET - Sam Burns, Scottie Scheffler, Davis Riley
1:55 p.m ET - Jordan Spieth, Justin Rose, Chris Kirk

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 2 of the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge on Friday.

2023 Charles Schwab Challenge Round 2 Tee Times

Time (ET) Tee Golfer 1 Golfer 2 Golfer 3
Time (ET) Tee Golfer 1 Golfer 2 Golfer 3
8:20 AM Tee No. 1 Dylan Frittelli Cody Gribble Emiliano Grillo
8:20 AM Tee No. 10 Troy Merritt Mark Hubbard Greyson Sigg
8:31 AM Tee No. 1 Ben Martin Hayden Buckley Aaron Rai
8:31 AM Tee No. 10 Denny McCarthy Adam Schenk Ben Griffin
8:42 AM Tee No. 1 Henrik Norlander Robby Shelton Andrew Novak
8:42 AM Tee No. 10 Patton Kizzire Jimmy Walker Justin Suh
8:53 AM Tee No. 1 Luke List Garrick Higgo Andrew Putnam
8:53 AM Tee No. 10 Taylor Moore J.T. Poston Joel Dahmen
9:04 AM Tee No. 1 Matt Wallace Tyler Duncan Scott Stallings
9:04 AM Tee No. 10 Kurt Kitayama Viktor Hovland Cam Davis
9:15 AM Tee No. 1 Harris English Nick Taylor Luke Donald
9:15 AM Tee No. 10 Tony Finau Sungjae Im Collin Morikawa
9:26 AM Tee No. 1 Adam Long Beau Hossler Lee Hodges
9:26 AM Tee No. 10 Max Homa Kevin Kisner Zach Johnson
9:37 AM Tee No. 1 Scott Piercy Kevin Streelman Rory Sabbatini
9:37 AM Tee No. 10 Kevin Tway Peter Malnati David Lingmerth
9:48 AM Tee No. 1 Byeong Hun An Matt NeSmith Joseph Bramlett
9:48 AM Tee No. 10 Michael Block Min Woo Lee Pierceson Coody
9:59 AM Tee No. 1 Zecheng Dou Harrison Endycott Akshay Bhatia
9:59 AM Tee No. 10 Austin Eckroat Carson Young Paul Haley II
1:00 PM Tee No. 1 Sam Ryder Christiaan Bezuidenhout Stephan Jaeger
1:00 PM Tee No. 10 David Lipsky Matthias Schwab Justin Lower
1:11 PM Tee No. 1 Ryan Palmer Harry Higgs Austin Smotherman
1:11 PM Tee No. 10 Michael Kim Russell Knox Callum Tarren
1:22 PM Tee No. 1 Zac Blair Tyson Alexander Ryan Fox
1:22 PM Tee No. 10 Alex Noren Kramer Hickok Alex Smalley
1:33 PM Tee No. 1 Nick Hardy Si Woo Kim Billy Horschel
1:33 PM Tee No. 10 Russell Henley Chad Ramey Erik van Rooyen
1:44 PM Tee No. 1 Davis Riley Sam Burns Scottie Scheffler
1:44 PM Tee No. 10 J.J. Spaun Brendon Todd Brian Harman
1:55 PM Tee No. 1 Chris Kirk Justin Rose Jordan Spieth
1:55 PM Tee No. 10 Chez Reavie K.H. Lee Cameron Champ
2:06 PM Tee No. 1 Tom Hoge Rickie Fowler Tommy Fleetwood
2:06 PM Tee No. 10 Sepp Straka Lucas Herbert Richy Werenski
2:17 PM Tee No. 1 Danny Willett Patrick Rodgers Maverick McNealy
2:17 PM Tee No. 10 Aaron Baddeley Will Gordon Erik Compton
2:28 PM Tee No. 1 Eric Cole Sam Stevens S.H. Kim
2:28 PM Tee No. 10 Nate Lashley Thomas Detry Ben Taylor
2:39 PM Tee No. 1 Vincent Norrman Kyle Westmoreland Cole Hammer
2:39 PM Tee No. 10 Dylan Wu Harry Hall MJ Daffue

