Full list of tee times for Round 2 of the Charles Schwab Challenge

The Charles Schwab Challenge continues into the second day of play at Colonial Country Club on Friday. After 36 holes wrap up, there will be a cut, and the lowest 65 scores plus ties will make it into the weekend while the rest will hop on a plane home from Forth Worth.

Last year’s runner-up Scottie Scheffler joins the field as the favorite at +400 at DraftKings Sportsbook, with Jordan Spieth, Tony Finau, and Viktor Hovland all sit at +1400.

The tournament gets underway on Friday with tee times starting at 8:20 a.m. ET. You can catch the pre-cut action on both Thursday and Friday from 4 p.m.-7 p.m. ET on the Golf Channel. PGA TOUR Live via ESPN+ will also have extended streaming coverage of all 18 holes of the event and every player.

Friday featured groups

9:04 a.m. ET - Viktor Hovland, Kurt Kitayama, Cam Davis

9:15 a.m. ET - Tony Finau, Sungjae Im, Collin Morikawa

9:26 a.m. ET - Max Homa, Kevin Kisner, Zach Johnson

1:44 p.m. ET - Sam Burns, Scottie Scheffler, Davis Riley

1:55 p.m ET - Jordan Spieth, Justin Rose, Chris Kirk

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 2 of the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge on Friday.