Full list of tee times for Round 2 of the Charles Schwab Challenge

The Charles Schwab Challenge continues into the second day of play at Colonial Country Club on Friday. After 36 holes wrap up, there will be a cut, and the lowest 65 scores plus ties will make it into the weekend while the rest will hop on a plane home from Forth Worth.
Last year’s runner-up Scottie Scheffler joins the field as the favorite at +400 at DraftKings Sportsbook, with Jordan Spieth, Tony Finau, and Viktor Hovland all sit at +1400.
The tournament gets underway on Friday with tee times starting at 8:20 a.m. ET. You can catch the pre-cut action on both Thursday and Friday from 4 p.m.-7 p.m. ET on the Golf Channel. PGA TOUR Live via ESPN+ will also have extended streaming coverage of all 18 holes of the event and every player.
Friday featured groups
9:04 a.m. ET - Viktor Hovland, Kurt Kitayama, Cam Davis
9:15 a.m. ET - Tony Finau, Sungjae Im, Collin Morikawa
9:26 a.m. ET - Max Homa, Kevin Kisner, Zach Johnson
1:44 p.m. ET - Sam Burns, Scottie Scheffler, Davis Riley
1:55 p.m ET - Jordan Spieth, Justin Rose, Chris Kirk
Below is a full list of tee times for Round 2 of the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge on Friday.
2023 Charles Schwab Challenge Round 2 Tee Times
|Time (ET)
|Tee
|Golfer 1
|Golfer 2
|Golfer 3
|8:20 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Dylan Frittelli
|Cody Gribble
|Emiliano Grillo
|8:20 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Troy Merritt
|Mark Hubbard
|Greyson Sigg
|8:31 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Ben Martin
|Hayden Buckley
|Aaron Rai
|8:31 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Denny McCarthy
|Adam Schenk
|Ben Griffin
|8:42 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Henrik Norlander
|Robby Shelton
|Andrew Novak
|8:42 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Patton Kizzire
|Jimmy Walker
|Justin Suh
|8:53 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Luke List
|Garrick Higgo
|Andrew Putnam
|8:53 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Taylor Moore
|J.T. Poston
|Joel Dahmen
|9:04 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Matt Wallace
|Tyler Duncan
|Scott Stallings
|9:04 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Kurt Kitayama
|Viktor Hovland
|Cam Davis
|9:15 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Harris English
|Nick Taylor
|Luke Donald
|9:15 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Tony Finau
|Sungjae Im
|Collin Morikawa
|9:26 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Adam Long
|Beau Hossler
|Lee Hodges
|9:26 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Max Homa
|Kevin Kisner
|Zach Johnson
|9:37 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Scott Piercy
|Kevin Streelman
|Rory Sabbatini
|9:37 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Kevin Tway
|Peter Malnati
|David Lingmerth
|9:48 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Byeong Hun An
|Matt NeSmith
|Joseph Bramlett
|9:48 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Michael Block
|Min Woo Lee
|Pierceson Coody
|9:59 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Zecheng Dou
|Harrison Endycott
|Akshay Bhatia
|9:59 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Austin Eckroat
|Carson Young
|Paul Haley II
|1:00 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Sam Ryder
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|Stephan Jaeger
|1:00 PM
|Tee No. 10
|David Lipsky
|Matthias Schwab
|Justin Lower
|1:11 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Ryan Palmer
|Harry Higgs
|Austin Smotherman
|1:11 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Michael Kim
|Russell Knox
|Callum Tarren
|1:22 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Zac Blair
|Tyson Alexander
|Ryan Fox
|1:22 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Alex Noren
|Kramer Hickok
|Alex Smalley
|1:33 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Nick Hardy
|Si Woo Kim
|Billy Horschel
|1:33 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Russell Henley
|Chad Ramey
|Erik van Rooyen
|1:44 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Davis Riley
|Sam Burns
|Scottie Scheffler
|1:44 PM
|Tee No. 10
|J.J. Spaun
|Brendon Todd
|Brian Harman
|1:55 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Chris Kirk
|Justin Rose
|Jordan Spieth
|1:55 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Chez Reavie
|K.H. Lee
|Cameron Champ
|2:06 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Tom Hoge
|Rickie Fowler
|Tommy Fleetwood
|2:06 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Sepp Straka
|Lucas Herbert
|Richy Werenski
|2:17 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Danny Willett
|Patrick Rodgers
|Maverick McNealy
|2:17 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Aaron Baddeley
|Will Gordon
|Erik Compton
|2:28 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Eric Cole
|Sam Stevens
|S.H. Kim
|2:28 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Nate Lashley
|Thomas Detry
|Ben Taylor
|2:39 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Vincent Norrman
|Kyle Westmoreland
|Cole Hammer
|2:39 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Dylan Wu
|Harry Hall
|MJ Daffue