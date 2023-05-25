NASCAR schedule for 2023 Charlotte Motor Speedway races

NASCAR is coming off its All-Star Weekend in North Wilkesboro, North Carolina and will stay in the state. The Charlotte Motor Speedway will host the Cup, Xfinity and Truck Series this coming weekend, beginning on Friday, May 26.

The Cup Series will practice on Saturday, May 27 at 7:05 p.m. ET with qualifying following at 7:50 p.m. ET. Both will air on FS1. The Coca-Cola 600 will begin on Sunday at 6 p.m. ET on Fox. Kyle Larson has the best odds to win at DraftKings Sportsbook, installed at +450. He is followed by William Byron (+600), Denny Hamlin (+700), Martin Truex Jr. (+850), Ross Chastain (+900) and Chase Elliott (+900).

The Xfinity Series will hold its practice session on Friday at 3:35 p.m. ET with qualifying set to get underway at 4:05 p.m. ET. Both of those events and the Alsco Uniforms 300 on Saturday at 1 p.m. ET, will air on FS1. Ty Gibbs has the best odds of winning this race at DraftKings Sportsbook installed at +250. Kyle Busch (+275) has the second-best, with John Hunter Nemechek in third at +450.

The Truck Series will start the NASCAR events on Friday with practice at 1:35 p.m. ET on FS1. Qualifying will follow at 2:05 p.m. ET, and then there will be a break until the North Carolina Education Lottery 200 at 8:30 p.m. ET. Odds for the Truck Series race are not yet available at DraftKings Sportsbook.

All times below are ET.

Friday, May 26

8:30 a.m. — Truck garage hours

10:30 a.m. — Xfinity garage hours

1:35 p.m. — Truck practice — FS1, Fox Sports Live

2:05 p.m. — Truck qualifying — FS1, Fox Sports Live

3:35 p.m. — Xfinity practice — FS1, Fox Sports Live

4:05 p.m. — Xfinity qualifying — FS1, Fox Sports Live

8:30 p.m. — North Carolina Education Lottery 200 Truck race — FS1, Fox Sports Live

Saturday, May 27

1 p.m. — Alsco Uniforms 300, Xfinity Series — FS1, Fox Sports Live

7:05 p.m. — Cup Series Practice — FS1, Fox Sports Live

7:50 p.m. — Cup Series Qualifying — FS1, Fox Sports Live

Sunday, May 28

6 p.m. — Coca-Cola 600, Cup Series — FOX, Fox Sports Live