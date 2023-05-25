Breaking down the weather forecast for Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway

NASCAR will stay in North Carolina this weekend, but will head to Concord. The highlight of Memorial Day weekend in motorsports is the Coca-Cola 600 which will run on Sunday, May 28. The Truck Series and Xfinity Series will also be in action for a jam-packed weekend at the Charlotte Motor Speedway.

If you like uncertainty over NASCAR events and whether or not they will get canceled due to rain, then this is the weekend for you. Friday’s events have the best chance of getting in, with Saturday and Sunday truly depending on not if it will rain, but when or how much.

Below we’ll take a look at the weather projected for the Charlotte Motor Speedway this weekend in Concord, North Carolina, with info courtesy of AccuWeather. As always with the weather, forecasts are all tentative.

Friday, May 26

Hi 72°, Low 51°: Breezy and cooler, 20% chance of rain

1:35 p.m. ET, Truck Series Practice

2:05 p.m. ET, Truck Series Qualifying

3:35 p.m. ET, Xfinity Series Practice

4:05 p.m. ET, Xfinity Series Qualifying

8:30 p.m. ET, North Carolina Education Lottery 200 (134 laps, 201 miles)

Saturday, May 27

Hi 70°, Low 54°: Breezy with periods of rain, 91% chance of rain

1 p.m. ET, Alsco Uniforms 300 (200 laps, 300 miles)

7:05 p.m. ET, Cup Series Practice

7:50 p.m. ET, Cup Series Qualifying

Sunday, May 28

Hi 72°, Low 58°: Mostly cloudy with a t-storm, 80% chance of rain

6 p.m. ET, Coca-Cola 600 (400 laps, 600 miles)