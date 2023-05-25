Picks, predictions for Padres vs. Nationals on Thursday, May 25

The San Diego Padres (22-27) and Washington Nationals (21-28) will each go for a series victory on Thursday afternoon after splitting the first couple games of this three-game set. First pitch is set for 4:05 p.m. ET from Nationals Park in Washington, DC. Blake Snell (1-6, 5.40 ERA) will get the ball for San Diego, while rookie Jake Irvin (1-2, 5.50) goes for the home team.

The Padres are -180 moneyline favorites on DraftKings Sportsbook, making the Nationals +155 underdogs with the over/under set at 9.5.

Padres-Nationals picks: Thursday, May 25

Injury report

Padres

Out: SP Seth Lugo (calf), 3B Manny Machado (hand), RP Nabil Crismatt (hip), C Luis Campusano (thumb), RP Robert Suarez (arm), RP Adrian Morejon (elbow), 2B Eguy Rosario (ankle), RP Drew Pomeranz (elbow)

Nationals

Out: OF Victor Robles (back), SP Cade Cavalli (elbow), RP Victor Arano (shoulder), C Israel Pineda (hand), RP Tanner Rainey (elbow), SP Stephen Strasburg (shoulder)

Starting pitchers

Blake Snell vs. Jake Irvin

Snell will make his 10th start of the season, and the Padres are 1-8 in games he’s pitched heading into Thursday afternoon. In his last outing, Snell allowed six runs on five hits and two walks over four innings in a loss to the Boston Red Sox.

Irvin will make his fifth MLB start with mixed results to this point. He allowed just one run over his first two starts across 10.2 innings, but he’s given up 12 runs (10 earned) in 7.1 innings in his last two appearances.

Over/Under pick

It’s difficult to know what to expect from a rookie pitcher with such a limited sample size, but neither starter has been throwing well recently. Both offenses rank outside the top 20 in runs per game, but they should be in a decent spot to surpass this over.

Pick: Over 9.5

Moneyline pick

Snell’s numbers don’t look good, but it’s surprising to see how bad the Padres have been in his starts considering he has kept San Diego in it for the most part. The lefty has allowed three or fewer earned runs in seven of nine starts, and eventually that luck will start to even out.

Pick: Padres