Picks, predictions for Mets vs. Cubs on Thursday, May 25

The New York Mets (25-25) and the Chicago Cubs (22-26) will wrap up their three-game set on Thursday, May 25. First pitch from Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois is set for 7:40 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN+. Carlos Carrasco (0-2, 8.68 ERA) gets the starting nod for New York, while Chicago sends Kyle Hendricks to the mound for his season debut.

The Cubs are the -115 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Mets are the narrow underdogs at -105, with the run total set at 7.5. Once this series wraps, New York will stay on the road for a three-game weekend set against the Colorado Rockies. Chicago will welcome the Cincinnati Reds to town on Friday for a three-game divisional series.

Mets-Cubs picks: Thursday, May 25

Injury report

Mets

Out: C Tomas Nido (eye)

Cubs

Out: RP Brad Boxberger (forearm), OF Cody Bellinger (knee)

Starting pitchers

Carlos Carrasco vs. Kyle Hendricks

Carrasco will be making his fifth start of the year after missing some time with elbow pain. It has been a rough season so far for the veteran, as he has allowed at least five earned in three of his four appearances. Most recently, Carrasco gave up five earned on five hits against the Cleveland Guardians.

Hendricks has yet to pitch in 2023 as he has been recovering from a shoulder injury. He had a great 2020 but has suffered a setback in the last two seasons with ERAs over 4.50. Hendricks finished 2022 with a 4-6 record in 16 starts with a 4.80 ERA. The 33-year-old will be beginning his 10th season in the big leagues.

Over/Under pick

The first game in the series saw nine runs scored, while the second ended with a combined six. The difference in the games was the pitching matchups. For Thursday, Carrasco has been bad on the mound, and Hendricks’ ERA has been a problem for the last two years. I think we see the over hit.

Pick: Over 7.5

Moneyline pick

Despite the unknown that Hendricks presents on the mound, the Chicago lineup has been giving their starters enough run support in this series. New York hasn’t scored more than two runs in each game at Wrigley, and I think the Cubs will take the win and complete the sweep.

Pick: Cubs