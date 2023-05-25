Picks, predictions for Phillies vs. Braves on Thursday, May 24

The Philadelphia Phillies (23-26) and Atlanta Braves (30-19) will begin a four-game divisional series on Thursday, May 25. First pitch from Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia is set for 7:20 p.m. ET. Philadelphia will start Aaron Nola (4-3, 4.31 ERA), while Atlanta counters with the lefty Dylan Dodd (2-1, 6.46 ERA).

The Braves are the narrow -115 favorites on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Phillies have -105 odds, and the run total is set at nine.

Phillies-Braves picks: Thursday, May 25

Injury report

Phillies

Out: RP Jose Alvarado (elbow), OF Cristian Pache (knee)

Braves

Out: SS Ehire Adrianza (elbow)

Starting pitchers

Aaron Nola vs. Dylan Dodd

This will be Nola’s 11th start of the season but his first against Atlanta. Most recently, he pitched against the Chicago Cubs, going seven innings and giving up two earned runs on just four hits. He walked one while striking out 10 and picked up his fourth win of the year.

Dodd has been up and down through three starts as a rookie. He looked great in his MLB debut against the St. Louis Cardinals but then got knocked around by the San Diego Padres. Dodd was able to have a mediocre outing in his last appearance. He allowed three earned runs on eight hits in six innings against the Miami Marlins. Dodd walked three and struck out one to earn his second career win.

Over/Under pick

Despite being divisional rivals, this will be the first time these teams meet this season. Philly has scored three runs or fewer in four of its last six games. Despite their hot start to the season, Atlanta’s lineup has greatly cooled off. They have scored three runs or fewer in three of their last five. Each lineup has the chance for a big day with its power hitters, but I think this one sees the under hit.

Pick: Under 9

Moneyline pick

The Braves are 5-5 in their last 10 games, including 3-3 for this current homestand. Dodd has been unpredictable on the mound, and the Phillies' batting order matches up well with him. If they can give Nola some early run support, Philly should pick up the win.

Pick: Phillies