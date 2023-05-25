Picks, predictions for Giants vs. Brewers on Thursday, May 25

The San Francisco Giants and the Milwaukee Brewers will start a four-game series on Thursday, May 25. First pitch from American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin is set for 7:40 p.m. ET. San Francisco will start reliever Scott Alexander, while Milwaukee’s starter is the newly signed Julio Teheran.

The Giants are the -125 favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Brewers are the +105 underdogs, and the run total is set at nine.

Giants-Brewers picks: Thursday, May 25

Injury report

Giants

Out: C Joey Bart (groin), DH Joc Pederson (hand), CF Austin Slater (hamstring), SP Ross Stripling (back)

Brewers

Out: SP Eric Lauer (shoulder), RP Matt Bush (rotator cuff), 1B Luke Voit (neck)

Starting pitchers

Scott Alexander vs. TBA

The southpaw Alexander typically comes out of the pen. This will be his 22nd appearance of the season, but just his first start. He hasn’t pitched more than 1.1 innings in an outing this season, so San Francisco will likely be thrilled if he can get through two or more innings as they look to utilize their bullpen.

Teheran started the 2023 campaign with the Triple-A affiliate for the San Diego Padres. He struggled early and chose to opt out of his contract before re-signing with the team. Amidst more struggles, he opted out yet again, and Milwaukee picked him up on May 23. Teheran last pitched in the majors in 2021 with the Detroit Tigers. He won his lone outing but picked up a shoulder injury that sidelined him for the rest of the year.

Over/Under pick

San Francisco has scored four runs or fewer in five of its last six games, while Milwaukee has tallied four or more runs in four of its last six. The Brew Crew is coming off back-to-back shutout victories, but with the inconsistent Teheran on the mound, the over is looking solid, even with the Giants making it a bullpen day.

Pick: Over

Moneyline pick

This could be a pretty close game between these teams. However, with the uncertainty surrounding Teheran being major league ready, the Giants have an advantage. I think San Francisco will pick up a series-opening win on Thursday.

Pick: Giants