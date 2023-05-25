Top MLB DFS stacks on DraftKings for Thursday, May 25

Thursdays are typically a travel day around MLB, but there is a surprisingly loaded slate for Thursday, May 25. The schedule consists of 10 games, and the main draw over at DFS at DraftKings lets you choose between five games for your lineups. With limited options, here are our favorite team stacks for Thursday’s games.

Top MLB DFS stacks: Thursday, May 25

Bryce Harper ($6,000)

Trea Turner ($5,000)

Nick Castellanos ($4,500)

Bryson Stott ($4,400)

The Phillies will face the lefty Dylan Dodd on Thursday. He has a 2-1 record but a whopping 6.46 ERA. Turner and Castellanos have the advantage as righties in the box, but Harper and Stott should provide some offensive impact — the lefties combined to go 4-for-9 in Philadelphia's last game.

The Phillies are the road favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook installed at -115. The Braves are narrow underdogs with -105 odds, and the run total is set at 9.5.

Cedric Mullins ($5,500)

Adley Rutschman ($4,900)

Ryan Mountcastle ($4,500)

Anthony Santander ($4,400)

Mullins and Rutschman have daily upside for Baltimore at the top of the batting order. Both of them are hitting at least .270 this season. Mountcastle and Santander haven’t faired as well in their batting averages, but they have the power to make them a worthwhile lineup inclusion with one swing of the bat. The duo combined to go 2-for-7 in their last game with a home run, three RBI and three runs.

The Yankees are the home favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. They have -135 odds, making the Orioles the +115 underdogs. The run total is set at nine.

Christopher Morel ($5,100)

Nico Hoerner ($4,800)

Dansby Swanson ($4,400)

Ian Happ ($4,000)

Morel has been unreal at the plate and has been a problem for opposing pitchers. The switch-hitting Happ will have an advantage at the plate no matter who New York turns to. Hoerner and Swanson should see plenty of action at the plate at the top of the lineup. Carlos Carrasco gets the starting nod, and his 8.68 ERA to this point of his season helps increase the value of these Chicago hitters.

The Cubs are the home favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook with -120 odds. The Mets are the +100 underdogs, and the run total is set at 7.5.