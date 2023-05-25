Starting pitcher streamer rankings for fantasy baseball for Thursday, May 25

Look, I won’t sugarcoat it: The pitching situation is rough on Thursday around MLB. Logan Gilbert, Lucas Giolito and Aaron Nola give us some ace-caliber certainty at the top, but fully half the arms set to go today fall in our “do not start” tier — and even the ones who made the cut don’t inspire a ton of confidence. Still, the daily starting pitcher rankings trudge on, and we even unearthed a couple of streaming picks that could pan out.

Starting pitcher rankings for Thursday, May 25

Pitchers to stream

JP Sears, Oakland Athletics — Yes, things are so dire that we’re forced to advocate for an Oakland pitcher. But Sears has allowed just two earned runs in each of his last two starts, and he’s striking out over a batter per inning. His bugaboo has been one of the highest fly ball rates in the Majors, but that shouldn’t come back to bite him too much in pitcher-friendly T-Mobile Park.

Braxton Garrett, Miami Marlins — Garrett’s made multiple appearances in this space and cashed just about every time, most recently striking out eight over 6.1 innings of one-hit ball against the San Francisco Giants. The lefty has developed a new cutter that’s far more effective than his regular old fastball, and he’s thriving now that he has an option that keeps batters off his great changeup. Coors Field is always a daunting task, and there’s obvious downside here, but the Colorado Rockies have a beatable lineup, even at home.

And now, without further ado, here are your full starting pitcher rankings for fantasy baseball on Thursday, May 25.