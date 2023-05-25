 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Starting pitcher streamer rankings for fantasy baseball for Thursday, May 25

Chris Landers ranks every starting pitcher to stream in fantasy baseball for Thursday, May 25.

By Chris Landers
Logan Gilbert of the Seattle Mariners pitches during the first inning against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on May 20, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

Look, I won’t sugarcoat it: The pitching situation is rough on Thursday around MLB. Logan Gilbert, Lucas Giolito and Aaron Nola give us some ace-caliber certainty at the top, but fully half the arms set to go today fall in our “do not start” tier — and even the ones who made the cut don’t inspire a ton of confidence. Still, the daily starting pitcher rankings trudge on, and we even unearthed a couple of streaming picks that could pan out.

Pitchers to stream

JP Sears, Oakland Athletics — Yes, things are so dire that we’re forced to advocate for an Oakland pitcher. But Sears has allowed just two earned runs in each of his last two starts, and he’s striking out over a batter per inning. His bugaboo has been one of the highest fly ball rates in the Majors, but that shouldn’t come back to bite him too much in pitcher-friendly T-Mobile Park.

Braxton Garrett, Miami Marlins — Garrett’s made multiple appearances in this space and cashed just about every time, most recently striking out eight over 6.1 innings of one-hit ball against the San Francisco Giants. The lefty has developed a new cutter that’s far more effective than his regular old fastball, and he’s thriving now that he has an option that keeps batters off his great changeup. Coors Field is always a daunting task, and there’s obvious downside here, but the Colorado Rockies have a beatable lineup, even at home.

Rank Pitcher Matchup
Must-start
1 Logan Gilbert vs. Athletics
2 Aaron Nola @ Braves
3 Lucas Giolito @ Tigers
Strong plays
4 Blake Snell @ Nationals
5 Zach Eflin vs. Blue Jays
6 JP Sears @ Mariners
Questionable
7 Kyle Gibson @ Yankees
8 Braxton Garrett @ Rockies
9 Kyle Freeland vs. Marlins
Don't do it
10 Alek Manoah @ Rays
11 Miles Mikolas @ Reds
12 Jameson Taillon vs. Mets
13 Clarke Schmidt vs. Orioles
14 Alex Faedo vs. White Sox
15 Carlos Carrasco @ Cubs
16 Jake Irvin vs. Padres
17 Luke Weaver vs. Cardinals
18 Dylan Dodd vs. Phillies
19 Julio Teheran vs. Giants
20 Scott Alexander @ Brewers

