MLB lineups for Thursday, May 25: Nolan Arenado, Paul Goldschmidt out for Cards

It’s a bit lighter day around MLB given teams’ travel schedules on Thursday, with just 10 games on the docket — including a handful of matinees. Which means that DFS and fantasy players will have to be particularly nimble with setting their lineups, and our daily lineup report is here to keep you up to date on who’s tarting and who’s sitting.

MLB starting lineups: Thursday, May 25

Talk about getaway day — no Nolan Arenado or Paul Goldschmidt for St. Louis, with Alec Burleson and Brendan Donovan manning first and third respectively. Juan Yepez gets a start in left with Oscar Mercado in right.

St. Louis Cardinals Lineup:

1. Lars Nootbaar (L) CF

2. Nolan Gorman (L) DH

3. Brendan Donovan (L) 3B

4. Paul DeJong (R) SS

5. Alec Burleson (L) 1B

6. Juan Yepez (R) LF

7. Tommy Edman (S) 2B

8. Andrew Knizner (R) C

9. Oscar Mercado (R) RF

TJ Friedl is back in the lineup and leading off while Matt McLain remains firmly entrenched in the two-hole. Stuart Fairchild gets the nod over Wil Myers in right.

Cincinnati Reds Lineup:

1. TJ Friedl (L) CF

2. Matt McLain (R) SS

3. Jonathan India (R) 2B

4. Jake Fraley (L) LF

5. Tyler Stephenson (R) DH

6. Spencer Steer (R) 1B

7. Nick Senzel (R) 3B

8. Stuart Fairchild (R) RF

9. Luke Maile (R) C

