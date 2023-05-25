MLB lineups for Thursday, May 25: Nolan Arenado, Paul Goldschmidt out for Cards

It’s a bit lighter day around MLB given teams’ travel schedules on Thursday, with just 10 games on the docket — including a handful of matinees. Which means that DFS and fantasy players will have to be particularly nimble with setting their lineups, and our daily lineup report is here to keep you up to date on who’s tarting and who’s sitting.
MLB starting lineups: Thursday, May 25
St. Louis Cardinals vs. Cincinnati Reds, 12:35 p.m. ET
Talk about getaway day — no Nolan Arenado or Paul Goldschmidt for St. Louis, with Alec Burleson and Brendan Donovan manning first and third respectively. Juan Yepez gets a start in left with Oscar Mercado in right.
St. Louis Cardinals Lineup:— Newzgod a.k.a. El_Negro_Loco (@Newzgod_dfs) May 25, 2023
1. Lars Nootbaar (L) CF
2. Nolan Gorman (L) DH
3. Brendan Donovan (L) 3B
4. Paul DeJong (R) SS
5. Alec Burleson (L) 1B
6. Juan Yepez (R) LF
7. Tommy Edman (S) 2B
8. Andrew Knizner (R) C
9. Oscar Mercado (R) RF
TJ Friedl is back in the lineup and leading off while Matt McLain remains firmly entrenched in the two-hole. Stuart Fairchild gets the nod over Wil Myers in right.
Cincinnati Reds Lineup:— Newzgod a.k.a. El_Negro_Loco (@Newzgod_dfs) May 25, 2023
1. TJ Friedl (L) CF
2. Matt McLain (R) SS
3. Jonathan India (R) 2B
4. Jake Fraley (L) LF
5. Tyler Stephenson (R) DH
6. Spencer Steer (R) 1B
7. Nick Senzel (R) 3B
8. Stuart Fairchild (R) RF
9. Luke Maile (R) C
Toronto Blue Jays vs. Tampa Bay Rays, 1:10 p.m. ET
Miami Marlins vs. Colorado Rockies, 3:05 p.m. ET
San Diego Padres vs. Washington Nationals, 4:10 p.m. ET
Chicago White Sox vs. Cleveland Guardians, 6:40 p.m. ET
Baltimore Orioles vs. New York Yankees, 7:05 p.m. ET
Philadelphia Phillies vs. Atlanta Braves, 7:20 p.m. ET
New York Mets vs. Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m. ET
San Francisco Giants vs. Milwaukee Brewers, 7:40 p.m. ET
Oakland Athletics vs. Seattle Mariners, 9:40 p.m. ET
