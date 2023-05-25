 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

MLB lineups for Thursday, May 25: Nolan Arenado, Paul Goldschmidt out for Cards

We provide updates on MLB lineup news, providing fantasy baseball and betting analysis on Thursday, May 25.

By Chris Landers
St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado throws to first to get Cincinnati Reds right fielder Stuart Fairchild (not pictured) out in the fourth inning at Great American Ball Park.&nbsp; Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

It’s a bit lighter day around MLB given teams’ travel schedules on Thursday, with just 10 games on the docket — including a handful of matinees. Which means that DFS and fantasy players will have to be particularly nimble with setting their lineups, and our daily lineup report is here to keep you up to date on who’s tarting and who’s sitting.

MLB starting lineups: Thursday, May 25

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Cincinnati Reds, 12:35 p.m. ET

Talk about getaway day — no Nolan Arenado or Paul Goldschmidt for St. Louis, with Alec Burleson and Brendan Donovan manning first and third respectively. Juan Yepez gets a start in left with Oscar Mercado in right.

TJ Friedl is back in the lineup and leading off while Matt McLain remains firmly entrenched in the two-hole. Stuart Fairchild gets the nod over Wil Myers in right.

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Tampa Bay Rays, 1:10 p.m. ET

TBA

Miami Marlins vs. Colorado Rockies, 3:05 p.m. ET

TBA

San Diego Padres vs. Washington Nationals, 4:10 p.m. ET

TBA

Chicago White Sox vs. Cleveland Guardians, 6:40 p.m. ET

TBA

Baltimore Orioles vs. New York Yankees, 7:05 p.m. ET

TBA

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Atlanta Braves, 7:20 p.m. ET

TBA

New York Mets vs. Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m. ET

TBA

San Francisco Giants vs. Milwaukee Brewers, 7:40 p.m. ET

TBA

Oakland Athletics vs. Seattle Mariners, 9:40 p.m. ET

TBA

