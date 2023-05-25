Pick against the spread, over/under for Heat vs. Celtics Game 5 on Thursday

Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals between the Miami Heat and the Boston Celtics is set for Thursday, May 25. Tipoff from the TD Garden in Boston is set for 8:30 p.m. ET with the game airing on TNT. Miami got out to a 3-0 lead but could not clinch the series at home, sending this game back to Boston.

The Heat will be without point guard Gabe Vincent for this game. He has been ruled out with a left ankle sprain, likely meaning Kyle Lowry will be the starting point guard. This leaves Miami thin at the position as their other backup point guards on the depth chart, Tyler Herro and Victor Oladipo, are also out with long-term injuries.

Boston will be without Danilo Gallinari on Thursday as he still has a knee issue. Malcolm Brogdon is questionable and is considered day-to-day. He has been apparently playing through a partially torn tendon in his elbow.

The Celtics are 8-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. They have -300 moneyline odds, while the Heat are the +250 underdogs. The point total is set at 215.5.

Heat vs. Celtics, 8:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Celtics -8

The mantra of the Celtics for Game 4 channeled their inner 2004 Boston Red Sox as they said, “don’t let us win one.” Well, they won, and now not only are they at home but Miami will also be missing the orchestrator of its offense at point guard. Boston has a chance to make a statement in this game, and I think the Celtics cover to send this series back to South Beach.

Over/Under: Over 215.5

So far, the two games in Boston have seen Miami pick up 123-116 and 111-105 wins, respectively. Both would see the over hit for this game’s point total of 215.5. In fact, all three games except for Game 4 would have hit the over. Vincent’s production will be missed, but the over should still hit in this game.