Best Heat player prop bets to consider for Thursday’s Game 5 vs. Celtics

The Miami Heat will have another chance to punch their ticket to the NBA Finals on Thursday, May 25. Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals will tip at 8:30 p.m. ET on TNT. The Heat have a 3-1 series lead but have ruled out point guard Gabe Vincent with a left ankle sprain. Despite being the underdogs in the game, here are our three favorite player prop bets for Miami, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Jimmy Butler over 28.5 points (-110)

Butler is usually the focal point of the offense anyway, but losing the team’s secondary scorer Vincent will put more weight on his shoulders. In games this series in which he has logged at least 39 minutes played, Butler has scored at least 27 points. With the lack of guard depth on the roster, he will have to make up for the lack of scoring options and should tally at least 29 points in Game 5.

Kyle Lowry over 21.5 points, rebounds and assists combo (-105)

With Vincent absent, Lowry is going to have to eat up a ton of playing time in Game 5. When you look at the Miami roster, the Heat now will only have two healthy guards between Lowry and shooting guard Max Strus. Lowry logged 28 minutes in Game 4 and had five points, eight rebounds and six assists. With the injury to Vincent, Lowry should be able to hit the over on this prop.

Kevin Love over 1.5 3-pointers made (+160)

Love has been a good role player for Miami in this series. His impact has fluctuated throughout the series, but he will likely have to take a step forward as the team tries to adjust to Vincent being ruled out. Love hit two of his four attempts from range in Game 4, and I think he gets enough game time to connect on at least two more in Game 5.