Best Celtics player prop bets to consider for Thursday’s Game 5 vs. Heat

The Boston Celtics were able to force a Game 5 against the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference Finals. Tipoff is set for 8:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, May 25, and the game will air on TNT. The Celtics look to avoid elimination yet again and hope to force a Game 6 back in Miami. For Thursday’s game, though, here are our favorite Celtics player prop bets courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Jayson Tatum over 47.5 combined points, rebounds and assists (-115)

Tatum was criticized for his performance in Game 3 but bounced back with a well-rounded Game 4. He had 33 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists. This is a high combo total for anyone, but Tatum at home feels like a sure enough bet. The Celtics have their backs against the wall and that should lead to Tatum balling out yet again.

Marcus Smart over 5.5 assists (-155)

On Thursday, Smart will have an advantage as Miami’s starting point guard Gabe Vincent will be out with a left ankle injury. I was tempted to go with Smart’s point total since he should have upside matched up with Kyle Lowry, but I think he continues to spread the ball around. He has at least six assists in three of the four games of this series and should get over this mark again Thursday.

Derrick White over 2.5 3-pointers made (+120)

The Celtics have been all over the place to begin this series, but White has been consistent. He has finished with at least nine points in each game so far, and it has overwhelmingly been because of his efforts from deep. White has hit exactly three three-pointers in all four games. I’m banking on that consistency for Game 5 with Boston at home and think the guard knocks down at least three three-balls for the fifth game in a row.