Best player prop specials to consider for Celtics vs. Heat Game 5

Game 5 of the 2023 Eastern Conference Finals between the Miami Heat and the Boston Celtics will take place tonight at 8:30 p.m. ET from the TD Garden in Boston. The Celtics managed to avoid a sweep by winning Game 4 on Tuesday. Up 3-1 in the series, the Heat will once again try to close things out tonight and advance to the NBA Finals to face the Denver Nuggets.

DraftKings Sportsbook is offering player prop specials with a combinations featuring players from both teams in the same bet. Here’s a look at our favorite player prop specials for Game 5.

Bam Adebayo and Jayson Tatum 25+ combined rebounds (+450)

Adebayo dipped below his series average on Tuesday, pulling down just five boards in just over 35 minutes of action. Expect the big man to get more minutes and threaten to crack double digits in a potential closeout situation tonight. Meanwhile, Tatum came through with 11 boards in Game 4 and will have to continue to come up big on the glass for the Celtics to have a shot at extending this series. Expect both to combine for at least 25 tonight.

Jimmy Butler and Jayson Tatum 15+ combined assists (+475)

Tatum came up three assists short of putting up a triple-double in Boston’s Game 4 victory on Tuesday. One would imagine the Celtics lineup being more comfortable from the field in their home confines of the TD Garden and that presents an opportunity for Tatum to set his teammates up for easy baskets. Meanwhile, Butler should once again serve as the centerpiece of Miami’s offense and in another closeout game, he’ll be looking to set up the likes of Max Strus and Caleb Martin for easy threes. Bank on Tatum and Butler combining for over 15 dimes.