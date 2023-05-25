Best Same Game Parlays to consider for Heat vs. Celtics Game 5

Game 5 of the 2023 Eastern Conference Finals between the Miami Heat and the Boston Celtics will take place tonight at 8:30 p.m. ET from the TD Garden in Boston. The Celtics managed to avoid a sweep by winning Game 4 on Tuesday. Up 3-1 in the series, the Heat will once again try to close things out tonight and advance to the NBA Finals to face the Denver Nuggets.

Same Game Parlays are a great way for bettors to combine outcomes within the same contest for stronger odds and bigger payouts. Here are our favorite Same Game Parlays for Game 5 between the Celtics and the Heat, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

SGP 1 (+600)

Legs: Under 214.5, Heat moneyline

Tonight’s Game 5 could be the most important game of the series as Miami will be desperate to close the door while Boston will be desperate to keep its season alive for another game. You’ll see both teams locking in more defensively and that’s where the under becomes a good pay here. After falling flat in the second half of Game 4, one would imagine Jimmy Butler and the Heat coming out refocused tonight and not only will I pick them to cover, I’ll take them to win outright and advance to the NBA Finals.

SGP 2 (+1000)

Legs: Jayson Tatum over 31.5 points, Jaylen Brown under 21.5 points, Jimmy Butler over 7.5 assists

Brown has been a disappointment on the offensive end so far in this series, averaging 16.8 points on 39% shooting. I’ll predict another sub 20-point effort in this elimination game for the Celtics and that will put pressure on Tatum to once again have to carry the offense in order for Boston to have a chance at survival. Meanwhile, Butler should serve as the centerpiece of Miami’s offense once again and he’ll play a role in getting good looks for guys like Caleb Martin and Max Strus. Bank on him getting at least eight assists before the final whistle.

SGP 3 (+1300)

Legs: Caleb Martin 3+ threes, Duncan Robinson 10+ points, Grant Williams 10+ points

A huge part of this game will come down to the effectiveness of both team’s role players in this one. For the Heat, Martin has been the team’s best three-point shooter in this series but only drained two in their Game 4 loss on Tuesday. And after exploding in Game 3, Robinson was limited to only two points in just under 11 minutes of action in Game 4. Look for both to bounce back in Game 5. “Poking the bear” memes aside, Williams has been an effective sixth man for the Celtics in the ECF and has averaged 11.7 points throughout the series. I’d expect all three of these role players to have nice showings in this one and for their respective legs in this parlay to hit.