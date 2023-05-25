Best DFS lineup strategy for Heat vs. Celtics NBA Showdown in Game 5 Thursday

Game 5 of the 2023 Eastern Conference Finals between the Miami Heat and the Boston Celtics will take place tonight at 8:30 p.m. ET from the TD Garden in Boston. The Celtics managed to avoid a sweep by winning Game 4 on Tuesday. Up 3-1 in the series, the Heat will once again try to close things out tonight and advance to the NBA Finals to face the Denver Nuggets.

Here we’ll take a look at one potential DFS strategy for Showdown contests on DraftKings involving this matchup with Captain’s picks, flex plays and fades.

Captain’s Picks

Jimmy Butler ($19,500) - There is arguably nothing more dangerous than Butler after a loss and we should see the Heat superstar on his A-game in this potential closeout game. Tuesday’s loss was the only game this series where he dipped below 50 fantasy points, but his 16 points, eight rebounds, and six assists still earned DFS users 38 fantasy points. I’d expect him to put up at least 25 points in a double-double effort tonight, so go ahead and lock him in as a captain.

Jayson Tatum ($19,800) - If you don’t go with Butler as a captain, then Tatum will once again serve the role nicely. He is averaging 52.6 fantasy points per game in DFS and his excellent Game 4 performance earned users 64.25 points on Tuesday. He’s going to need to turn in another Herculean effort if that Celtics want to survive for another game, so consider him for the captain’s slot tonight.

FLEX Plays

Duncan Robinson ($3,800) - After exploding for 22 points and four assists off the bench in Game 3, Robinson was limited to just two points in 11 minutes of action during Game 4 on Tuesday. One would imagine Heat role players like Robinson playing a huge role in Miami closing things out on the road and I’d expect him to have a bounce back game tonight. Lock him down in your lineup.

Grant Williams ($2,600) - Bear poking memes aside, Williams has been a solid sixth man for the Celtics during this series. He is averaging 11.7 points and 3.7 rebounds off the bench and his effort during Game 4 earned DFS users 30.5 fantasy points. At $2,600, Williams is a cheap play that you can get a lot of value out of tonight.

Fades

Jaylen Brown ($9.800) - Brown has been disappointing for both the Celtics and DFS users during this series. He is averaging just 16.8 points on 39% shooting and has been a complete non-factor from downtown. We have seen playoff games where he has stepped up and taken over for Boston in the past, but I wouldn’t count on it for tonight’s do-or-die matchup. Stay away.

Malcolm Brogdon ($6,200) - We’re putting Brogdon here because he has been limited these past two games due to a partially torn tendon in his right right arm. He logged under 20 minutes in both Game’s 3 and 4 and produced a combined 17.25 fantasy points in those outings. Listed as questionable initially, he will be available for the C’s tonight. However, anyone thinking about putting the Sixth Man of the Year in their lineups should steer clear.

The Outcome

Miami has held the physical and mental edge on Boston for most of this series and have only let its guard down in the second half of Game 4. I think Butler and company will regroup, lock down defensively and officially close this series out on the Celtics’ home floor tonight.

Final score: Heat 109, Celtics 101