What channel is Heat vs. Celtics Game 5 on and what time does it start?

The Miami Heat will look to close out the Eastern Conference Finals with a Game 5 victory over the Boston Celtics on Thursday night. The game will get started at 8:30 p.m. ET from TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts and can be seen on TNT.

Jimmy Butler scored 29 points on 9-of-21 shooting from the floor with nine rebounds and five assists in the Game 4 loss on Tuesday night. Gabe Vincent, Caleb Martin and Bam Adebayo also scored in double digits, but Miami went just 8-32 shots from beyond the three-point line in the loss.

The Celtics stayed alive in this series in the victory earlier this week behind a big-time performance from Jayson Tatum. He scored a game-high 33 points on 14-22 shooting including 4-9 on 3-pointers with 11 rebounds and seven assists. Boston shot 51.2% from the floor and 40% from 3-point range.

Heat vs. Celtics Game 5

Date: Thursday, May 25

Start time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: TNT

Live stream: WatchTNT, TNT App

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game on Watch TNT or via the TNT App. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access TNT for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.