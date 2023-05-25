How to watch Heat vs. Celtics Game 5 on TV and via live stream

The Boston Celtics kept their championship hopes alive with a win over the Miami Heat on Tuesday night and need three more wins in a row to advance out of the Eastern Conference. The Heat will look to close things out on the road Thursday night from TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts with tip off set for 8:30 p.m. ET.

Jimmy Butler is scoring 29.9 points per game this postseason, and Miami leads the Eastern Conference in points differential this playoffs. The Heat struggled as a team from beyond the arc in Game 4, connecting on 25% of 3-pointers, though they’re hitting at 38% in playoff games.

Jayson Tatum is putting up 28.1 points and 10.5 rebounds per game through 17 contests this playoffs and scored 33 points with 11 rebounds and seven assists. The Celtics are blocking 6.5 shots per game this playoffs, which is the most of any of the teams that reached the postseason.

Heat vs. Celtics TV info

Date: Thursday, May 25

Start time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: TNT

Live stream: Watch TNT, TNT App

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game on Watch TNT or via the TNT App. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access TNT for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.