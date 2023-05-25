When is Michael Block teeing off in first round at Charles Schwab Challenge this weekend?

If you’re here, you already know who Michael Block is. If you somehow stumbled upon this article after someone mentioned Block and his performance at the PGA Championship last week, welcome. Block made waves with his ace on the 15th hole in the final round at Oak Hill last weekend. He finished tied for 15th place at the Major tournament after shooting a 1-over Par. Here we’re going to go over tee time for Block in the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge this weekend.

2023 Charles Schwab Challenge: Michael Block tee time

Block will tee off at 2:28 p.m. ET on Thursday in the first round at the Charles Schwab, which is being held at Colonial Country Club in Texas this weekend. Block is in a group with Min Woo Lee and Pierceson Coody. You can even watch Block and this group on ESPN+ live stream as a late-afternoon featured group.

On DraftKings Sportsbook, Block has some of the longest odds to win the Charles Schwab of any golfer available. He’s +60000 to win the tournament, +9000 to finish in the top-5, and +3500 to place in the top-10.

Block, 46, is a club pro who has made limited appearances in tournaments. He had appeared in the U.S. Open twice in the past, missing the cut in 2007 and 2018.