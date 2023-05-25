 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Is Gabe Vincent playing for the Heat on Thursday in Game 5 vs. the Celtics?

The Heat PG has an ankle injury. We break down and update you on his status for Game 5 vs. Boston.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Boston Celtics v Miami Heat - Game Four
Gabe Vincent of the Miami Heat drives ahead of Jaylen Brown of the Boston Celtics during the third quarter in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals at Kaseya Center on May 23, 2023 in Miami, Florida.
The Miami Heat will attempt to close out the Boston Celtics Thursday night when the two teams meet in Game 5. The Heat had a chance to end the series at home in Game 4, but will now look to win this series on the road. Miami has won both games in Boston so far in this series.

One player the Heat will want to have available for this contest is point guard Gabe Vincent. Vincent suffered an ankle injury late in Game 4. Here’s the latest on his status for Game 5.

Gabe Vincent injury updates

Vincent is officially listed as questionable, which seems to be the standard practice for Heat injury reports. He was able to return briefly in Game 4 but the Heat were getting blown out so the team decided to sit him. He could be on a minutes limit but is still likely to start.

In the event Vincent can’t go or is limited, Kyle Lowry and Max Strus will see more playing time in the backcourt. Duncan Robinson would also be in line for more minutes. Vincent has been a revelation for the Heat in the playoffs, averaging 13.1 points and 4.1 assists per game.

