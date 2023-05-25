Is Gabe Vincent playing for the Heat on Thursday in Game 5 vs. the Celtics?

The Miami Heat will attempt to close out the Boston Celtics Thursday night when the two teams meet in Game 5. The Heat had a chance to end the series at home in Game 4, but will now look to win this series on the road. Miami has won both games in Boston so far in this series.

One player the Heat will want to have available for this contest is point guard Gabe Vincent. Vincent suffered an ankle injury late in Game 4. Here’s the latest on his status for Game 5.

Gabe Vincent injury updates

Vincent is officially listed as questionable, which seems to be the standard practice for Heat injury reports. He was able to return briefly in Game 4 but the Heat were getting blown out so the team decided to sit him. He could be on a minutes limit but is still likely to start.

In the event Vincent can’t go or is limited, Kyle Lowry and Max Strus will see more playing time in the backcourt. Duncan Robinson would also be in line for more minutes. Vincent has been a revelation for the Heat in the playoffs, averaging 13.1 points and 4.1 assists per game.