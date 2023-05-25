How to watch Michael Block at 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge via live online stream

The best story of last week’s 2023 PGA Championship didn’t come from the winner, or even from a player finishing in the top 10. It was Michael Block, the 46-year-old club pro of Arroyo Trabuco Golf Club in Mission Viejo, California, finishing T15 after one of the most magical weekends in golf history.

And due to his historic performance, Block is in the field this week at the Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas on an sponsors exemption. The video of him getting the invite is pretty great as well.

He can take up to six sponsors exemptions this year, so there’s a chance he could even end up with a PGA TOUR card at the end of all this. But that journey will start on Thursday at Colonial Country Club.

At DraftKings Sportsbook, Block has +60000 odds to win, +11100 odds to finish in the top five, and +4000 for a top 10. He’s also been boosted to +200 to make the cut.

Here is how to watch and stream Block this week.

Coverage schedule, Round 1 and Round 2

4 p.m.-7 p.m. ET

8:15 a.m.-7:00 p.m. ET

Michael Block tee times

Thursday: 2:38 p.m. ET - Michael Block, Min Woo Lee, Pierceson Coody

Friday: 9:48 a.m. ET (Tee No. 10) - Michael Block, Min Woo Lee, Pierceson Coody