Gujarat Titans vs. Mumbai Indians: Picks, predictions, how to watch IPL Qualifier 2

The Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians will face off in Qualifier 2 in the 2023 IPL playoffs Friday, with the winner going to Sunday’s final to face the Chennai Super Kings. The Titans lost to CSK in the first qualifier but will get another chance to make the final here. The Indians won the Eliminator against Lucknow Super Giants to make it to Qualifier 2.

The match will air on Willow TV at 10 a.m. ET. You can stream the match on willow.tv, but you might need a cable login. You can also stream the match through Sling TV if you are a Willow subscriber. Here’s a look at how to catch the action, along with odds from DraftKings Sportsbook.

Gujarat Titans vs. Mumbai Indians

Date: Friday, May 26

Time: 10 a.m. ET

TV channel: Willow TV

Live stream: Sling TV, willow.tv

Odds, picks & predictions

Gujarat Titans: -110

Mumbai Indians: -110

Moneyline pick: Gujarat Titans -110

I will be rooting for Mumbai in this game, and the betting odds suggest this is an even contest. However, the history of the tournament is in Gujarat’s favor. Since the current playoff format was introduced in 2011, only three teams have made the final from the Eliminator. Only one team has won the championship from the Eliminator. History suggests this will a win for Gujarat to set up a rematch of Qualifier 1.

Mumbai’s batting lineup is one reason to have some faith in the Indians, but the bowling leaves a lot to be desired outside of Akash Madhwal. Gujarat simply has more talent overall, and regression should impact the Titans in a positive way after struggling in Qualifier 1.