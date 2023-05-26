 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

F1 practice live stream: How to watch Monaco Grand Prix practice online on Friday, Saturday

We go over how you can watch F1 practice runs for the Monaco Grand Prix in Monte Carlo via live online stream.

By Spencer Limbach
F1 Grand Prix of Monaco Photo by Clive Mason - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images

Formula One racing is in Monte Carlo this weekend for the Monaco Grand Prix. The F1 race is scheduled to run on Sunday at 9:00 a.m. ET with qualifying running at 10:00 a.m. ET on Saturday. However, prior to that, there will be three practice runs you can watch as well. The first two practice runs are on Friday at 7:30 a.m. ET and 11:00 a.m. ET. The third practice run is Saturday at 6:30 a.m. ET.

Friday’s practices will air on ESPN2. Saturday’s practice will also air on ESPN 2 with the subsequent qualifying airing on ESPN. Sunday’s race will air on ESPN as well. All F1 events this weekend will be available via live stream at WatchESPN. You will need a cable log-in to stream the events, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the Monaco Grand Prix weekend.

Max Verstappen comes into race week as the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s installed at +115, followed by teammate Sergio Perez at +285. Charles Leclerc is the next closest at +330 followed by Fernando Alonso +650.

How to watch practice for the Monaco Grand Prix

Practice 1: Friday, May 25 at 7:30 a.m. ET
Practice 2: Friday, May 25 at 11:00 a.m. ET
Practice 3: Saturday, May 26 at 6:30 a.m. ET
TV channel: ESPN2
Live stream: WatchESPN

Entry list

2023 Monaco Grand Prix entry list

Pos Driver No.
Pos Driver No.
1 Max Verstappen 1
2 Logan Sargeant 2
3 Lando Norris 4
4 Pierre Gasly 10
5 Sergio Perez 11
6 Fernando Alonso 14
7 Charles Leclerc 16
8 Lance Stroll 18
9 Kevin Magnussen 20
10 Nyck De Vries 21
11 Yuki Tsunoda 22
12 Alex Albon 23
13 Zhou Guanyu 24
14 Nico Hulkenberg 27
15 Esteban Ocon 31
16 Lewis Hamilton 44
17 Carlos Sainz 55
18 George Russell 63
19 Valtteri Bottas 77
20 Oscar Piastri 81

