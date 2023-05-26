F1 practice live stream: How to watch Monaco Grand Prix practice online on Friday, Saturday

Formula One racing is in Monte Carlo this weekend for the Monaco Grand Prix. The F1 race is scheduled to run on Sunday at 9:00 a.m. ET with qualifying running at 10:00 a.m. ET on Saturday. However, prior to that, there will be three practice runs you can watch as well. The first two practice runs are on Friday at 7:30 a.m. ET and 11:00 a.m. ET. The third practice run is Saturday at 6:30 a.m. ET.

Friday’s practices will air on ESPN2. Saturday’s practice will also air on ESPN 2 with the subsequent qualifying airing on ESPN. Sunday’s race will air on ESPN as well. All F1 events this weekend will be available via live stream at WatchESPN. You will need a cable log-in to stream the events, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the Monaco Grand Prix weekend.

Max Verstappen comes into race week as the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s installed at +115, followed by teammate Sergio Perez at +285. Charles Leclerc is the next closest at +330 followed by Fernando Alonso +650.

How to watch practice for the Monaco Grand Prix

Practice 1: Friday, May 25 at 7:30 a.m. ET

Practice 2: Friday, May 25 at 11:00 a.m. ET

Practice 3: Saturday, May 26 at 6:30 a.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN2

Live stream: WatchESPN

Entry list