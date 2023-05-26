Picks, predictions for men’s first and second round of 2023 French Open

Here we go with the 2023 French Open, as the first round will get underway on Sunday, May 28. For the men’s competition, last year’s champion — Rafael Nadal — will not take part in the tournament. That leaves Carlos Alcaraz as a small favorite to win Roland Garros with veteran Novak Djokovic not far behind.

In this article, we will dive deep into the odds and provide valuable insights to guide you through the upcoming matches from the men’s first and second rounds. Below, we’ll run through our hand-picked selections for what is sure to be an entertaining field at Roland Garros.

Please note that all odds mentioned in this article are from DraftKings Sportsbook.

2023 French Open men’s picks

Jack Draper vs. Tomas Martin Etcheverry prediction

Etcheverry currently stands at No. 46 in the ATP rankings, which is a career-high for him. He has increased his standing by 15 spots in 2023 while entering the French Open with plenty of momentum. That includes a runner-up finish in Bordeaux last week. The Argentinian also had some quality showings against Novak Djokovic and Frances Tiafoe on clay, so take him to advance to the second round in Roland Garros.

Pick: Tomas Martin Etcheverry (-110)

Thanasi Kokkinakis vs. Daniel Evans prediction

This is one of those “upsets” that doesn’t really feel like an upset. Evans is No. 24 in the ATP rankings while Kokkinakis is No. 107. However, Evans doesn’t have the form of a top 25 player at the moment, losing three straight while holding a 5-5 record on clay this year. In fact, Evans has won just 38% of his career matches on clay, the lowest of any surface. Kokkinakis is a capable contender that nearly pulled off a first round upset at Roland Garros last year. The Australian has all the tools to extend Evans’ clay woes in this match.

Pick: Thanasi Kokkinakis (+105)

Dominic Thiem vs. Pedro Cachin prediction

Thiem was formerly No. 3 in the ATP rankings, but now he’s No. 91. The truth is, he hasn’t resembled his dominant self since undergoing wrist surgery last season. It appears that Cachin (No. 63 overall) can put him to the test here. Cachin has found recent success on clay while beating top 30 sides Frances Tiafoe and Francisco Cerundolo in Madrid. It feels like Thiem is favored only because of his name, and we like the underdog odds on Cachin.

Pick: Pedro Cachin (+125)