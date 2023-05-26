Picks, predictions for women’s first and second round of 2023 French Open

The 2023 French Open has arrived with the women’s singles starting on Sunday, May 28. The second round is then scheduled to begin on May 31. In this article, we’ll delve into the odds and offer insights to help you navigate through the matches that lie ahead.

Join us as we analyze the tournament’s early rounds and provide you with our top selections, aiming to assist you in making informed choices as you follow this exciting journey at Roland Garros.

All odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.

2023 French Open women’s picks

Maria Sakkari vs. Karolina Muchova prediction

Sakkari checks in as No. 8 in the WTA rankings while Muchova is No. 42. However, Sakkari was ousted in Rome with an upset loss in the Round of 32 earlier this month. Muchova advanced to the Round of 16 in the tournament while nearly nudging her way to the semifinals.

Muchova beat Sakkari last year in a back-and-forth match in the Round of 64 at Roland Garros. This sets up a great time for Sakkari to get revenge. This should be another close match, but Sakkari looked strong on clay prior to her mishap in Rome, making the semifinal at the Madrid Open earlier this year.

Pick: Maria Sakkari (-110)

Linda Noskova vs. Danka Kovinic prediction

Noskova has made quite the impression this season, starting with a runner-up finish at Adelaide International 1 in the first week of January 2023. However, we are going with Kovinic here, who is the more proven commodity on clay. Last year, Kovinic made it to the Round of 32 at the French Open, and she has found success at smaller clay tournaments leading up to this, including a win in Portugal nearly a month ago.

Pick: Danka Kovinic (+125)

Bernarda Pera vs. Anett Kontaveit prediction

DraftKings Sportsbook has this close to a pick’em, as Pera has -115 odds to win with Kontaveit at -105. We are leaning towards Pera in this one, as she has had plenty of success on clay. That includes winning the Hungarian Grand Prix and Hamburg European Open in 2022. For the latter, Pera defeated Kontaveit in two sets for the final. Sure, Kontaveit defeated Pera at Wimbledon in 2022, but Pera should win and advance on the clay courts at Roland Garros.

Pick: Bernarda Pera (-115)