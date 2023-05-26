Breaking down the weather forecast for the 2023 LIV Golf DC

LIV Golf heads to Trump National Golf Club in Washington, D.C. this week for LIV Golf DC. This is one of the new events on the extended schedule this year that saw them jump from eight tournaments to 14 in 2023. Brooks Koepka is fresh off a PGA Championship victory and is the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, sitting at +700 to win. Talor Gooch has won two LIV tournaments this year, and Dustin Johnson has taken home one.

The full field of golfers will play all three days, as there is no cut. The weather will be pleasant for the first few days of the tournament, with highs in the low 70s and partly cloudy skies on the forecast. Morning showers are predicted to hit the area on Sunday, which could affect or delay play.

Below is a look at the weather report for the three days of the 2023 LIV Golf DC starting Friday, May 26 and ending Sunday, May 28.

Friday, May 26

Hi 75°, Low 52°: Partly cloudy, 2% chance of precipitation, 9 MPH winds

Saturday, May 27

Hi 73°, Low 55°: Mostly cloudy, 2% chance of precipitation, 12 MPH winds

Sunday, May 28

Hi 72°, Low 59°: AM showers, 38% chance of precipitation, 10 MPH winds