How to watch the 2023 LIV Golf DC via live online stream

LIV Golf heads to the nation’s capital this week to play at Trump National Golf Club in the next iteration of the invitational series, LIV Golf DC. The tournament will run from Friday, May 26 through Sunday, May 28 and will not have a cut. The weather calls for rain on Sunday morning, which could affect or delay play in the final round.

Brooks Koepka is the favorite to win at +700 at DraftKings Sportsbook after taking home the Wanamaker Trophy at last week’s PGA Championship. Cameron Smith follows at +800, with Dustin Johnson coming in at +1100. The tournament will air on the CW Network.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch LIV Golf DC this week.

LIV Golf DC

Tournament dates: Friday, May 26-Sunday, May 28

Shotgun start time: 1:15 p.m. ET

TV coverage: The CW Network

Live stream: DAZN or DAZN apps

To watch the LIV Golf DC on DAZN, you’ll need a subscription. You can get a monthly subscription for $19.99 or an annual subscription for $99.99. Once you’ve got a subscription, you’ll be able to stream the fight on any of the DAZN apps available for Google Play, iOS, or your gaming and tablet devices.

If you’re not a DAZN subscriber, you can watch the action online via the tour’s official channels on YouTube, Facebook, or on the Official LIV Golf website.