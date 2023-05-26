 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Alsco Uniforms 300 qualifying: Start time, TV channel, live stream, more for Xfinity Series

NASCAR’s Xfinity Series is in Concord, North Carolina for the 2023 Alsco Uniforms 300. We break down what to know about qualifying.

By David Fucillo
A general view of of pit road during the NASCAR Xfinity Series Alsco Uniforms 300 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 28, 2022 in Concord, North Carolina. Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images

The 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series returns to action this weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway with the Alsco Uniforms 300. The race is scheduled for Saturday, May 27 with the green flag dropping on FS1 at 1 p.m. ET. The day prior, qualifying will set the starting lineup with a one-lap qualifying format that gets started at 4:05 p.m. ET on FS1.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch qualifying on Friday, you can live stream it at Fox Sports Live or using the FOX Sports App. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream qualifying.

Friday will open with a 20-minute warm-up/practice for all the drivers, and then they will each run a single lap. The driver with the fastest time will secure pole position and the rest of the starting lineup will follow based on qualifying time.

Josh Berry is the defending champ of this race and is +1100 to repeat at DraftKings Sportsbook. Sam Mayer claimed pole position in qualifying last year and finished third. He is +2200 to win this year. Ty Gibbs heads into qualifying as the favorite with +250 odds.

How to watch qualifying for the Alsco Uniforms 300

Date: Friday, May 26
Time: 4:05 p.m. ET
TV channel: FS1
Live stream: FOX Sports Live, Fox Sports app

Entry list

2023 Alsco Uniforms 300 entry list

Pos. Driver Car #
1 Cole Custer 00
2 Sam Mayer 1
3 Blaine Perkins 02
4 Sheldon Creed 2
5 Garrett Smithley 4
6 Brennan Poole 6
7 Justin Allgaier 7
8 Stefan Parsons 07
9 Josh Berry 8
10 Gray Gaulding 08
11 Brandon Jones 9
12 Kyle Busch 10
13 Daniel Hemric 11
14 Chandler Smith 16
15 Sammy Smith 18
16 Ty Gibbs 19
17 John H. Nemechek 20
18 Austin Hill 21
19 Connor Mosack 24
20 Brett Moffitt 25
21 Kaz Grala 26
22 Jeb Burton 27
23 Kyle Sieg 28
24 Parker Retzlaff 31
25 Patrick Emerling 35
26 Joe Graf Jr 38
27 Ryan Sieg 39
28 Ryan Ellis 43
29 Rajah Caruth 44
30 Jeffrey Earnhardt 45
31 Parker Kligerman 48
32 Jeremy Clements 51
33 C.J. McLaughlin 53
34 Timmy Hill 66
35 Dawson Cram 74
36 Carson Hocevar 77
37 Anthony Alfredo 78
38 TBD 91
39 Josh Williams 92
40 Riley Herbst 98

