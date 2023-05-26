Alsco Uniforms 300 qualifying: Start time, TV channel, live stream, more for Xfinity Series

The 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series returns to action this weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway with the Alsco Uniforms 300. The race is scheduled for Saturday, May 27 with the green flag dropping on FS1 at 1 p.m. ET. The day prior, qualifying will set the starting lineup with a one-lap qualifying format that gets started at 4:05 p.m. ET on FS1.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch qualifying on Friday, you can live stream it at Fox Sports Live or using the FOX Sports App. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream qualifying.

Friday will open with a 20-minute warm-up/practice for all the drivers, and then they will each run a single lap. The driver with the fastest time will secure pole position and the rest of the starting lineup will follow based on qualifying time.

Josh Berry is the defending champ of this race and is +1100 to repeat at DraftKings Sportsbook. Sam Mayer claimed pole position in qualifying last year and finished third. He is +2200 to win this year. Ty Gibbs heads into qualifying as the favorite with +250 odds.

How to watch qualifying for the Alsco Uniforms 300

Date: Friday, May 26

Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

TV channel: FS1

Live stream: FOX Sports Live, Fox Sports app

Entry list