 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

NASCAR qualifying results: Live updates as starting lineup is set for Alsco Uniforms 300 Xfinity Series race

We’ve got updates as qualifying settles the starting lineup for Saturday’s Alsco Uniforms 300 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway.

By DKNation Staff
A general view of race action during the Alsco Uniforms 300 on May 29, 2021 at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, North Carolina. Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The NASCAR Xfinity Series returns this weekend after taking last weekend off. The drivers are at Charlotte Motor Speedway for the Alsco Uniforms 300. The green flag drops at 1 p.m. ET on Saturday, May 27.

The day prior, qualifying is running to set the starting lineup. Xfinity qualifying in Charlotte is a single round and will see each of the 40 drivers attempt a single lap to secure the fastest time. The fastest qualifier is first in the starting lineup, the second fastest is second, and so on through the full grid.

Ty Gibbs heads into the race as the odds-on favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is installed at +250 to win in only his second Xfinity appearance of the season. He competed full-time on the junior circuit in 2021 and 2022, but has moved into a full-time Cup Series role. He won this race in 2021 and finished second last year.

Kyle Busch follows with +275 odds to win in a rare appearance for him as well. This is his third race with the junior circuit, having finished fourth and ninth in two races earlier this season. He last raced in Charlotte three years ago, winning this race.

Here is the full entry list for the Alsco Uniforms 300 Xfinity Series race. We’ll update it with the full starting lineup as qualifying wraps in Charlotte.

2023 Alsco Uniforms 300 entry list

Pos. Driver Car #
Pos. Driver Car #
1 Cole Custer 00
2 Sam Mayer 1
3 Blaine Perkins 02
4 Sheldon Creed 2
5 Garrett Smithley 4
6 Brennan Poole 6
7 Justin Allgaier 7
8 Stefan Parsons 07
9 Josh Berry 8
10 Gray Gaulding 08
11 Brandon Jones 9
12 Kyle Busch 10
13 Daniel Hemric 11
14 Chandler Smith 16
15 Sammy Smith 18
16 Ty Gibbs 19
17 John H. Nemechek 20
18 Austin Hill 21
19 Connor Mosack 24
20 Brett Moffitt 25
21 Kaz Grala 26
22 Jeb Burton 27
23 Kyle Sieg 28
24 Parker Retzlaff 31
25 Patrick Emerling 35
26 Joe Graf Jr 38
27 Ryan Sieg 39
28 Ryan Ellis 43
29 Rajah Caruth 44
30 Jeffrey Earnhardt 45
31 Parker Kligerman 48
32 Jeremy Clements 51
33 C.J. McLaughlin 53
34 Timmy Hill 66
35 Dawson Cram 74
36 Carson Hocevar 77
37 Anthony Alfredo 78
38 TBD 91
39 Josh Williams 92
40 Riley Herbst 98

More From DraftKings Nation