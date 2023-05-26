NASCAR qualifying results: Live updates as starting lineup is set for Alsco Uniforms 300 Xfinity Series race

The NASCAR Xfinity Series returns this weekend after taking last weekend off. The drivers are at Charlotte Motor Speedway for the Alsco Uniforms 300. The green flag drops at 1 p.m. ET on Saturday, May 27.

The day prior, qualifying is running to set the starting lineup. Xfinity qualifying in Charlotte is a single round and will see each of the 40 drivers attempt a single lap to secure the fastest time. The fastest qualifier is first in the starting lineup, the second fastest is second, and so on through the full grid.

Ty Gibbs heads into the race as the odds-on favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is installed at +250 to win in only his second Xfinity appearance of the season. He competed full-time on the junior circuit in 2021 and 2022, but has moved into a full-time Cup Series role. He won this race in 2021 and finished second last year.

Kyle Busch follows with +275 odds to win in a rare appearance for him as well. This is his third race with the junior circuit, having finished fourth and ninth in two races earlier this season. He last raced in Charlotte three years ago, winning this race.

Here is the full entry list for the Alsco Uniforms 300 Xfinity Series race. We’ll update it with the full starting lineup as qualifying wraps in Charlotte.