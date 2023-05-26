Breaking down the weather for Indy 500 on Sunday

The Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Speedway, Indiana will host the 2023 Indianapolis 500 on Sunday, May 28. This is arguably the biggest race for Indy car racing and a near-record crowd is expected to be on hand for the 107th running of the event. Practice and qualifying are already complete, so all eyes turn to the race on Sunday.

Alex Palou heads into race weekend with the best odds of winning the Indy 500 at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is installed at +600 and is followed by Pato O’Ward (+750), Scott Dixon (+800), Alexander Rossi (+1000) and Rinus Veekay (+1000). Ericsson has +1100 odds to win his second consecutive Indy 500.

Below we’ll take a look at the weather projected for the Indianapolis 500 this weekend at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, with info courtesy of AccuWeather. As always with the weather, forecasts are all tentative.

Sunday, May 28

Hi 77°, Low 60°: Partly sunny and nice, 20% chance of rain

12:45 p.m. ET — 2023 Indy 500 — NBC

The 20% chance of rain is a little worrisome, solely because the days leading up to it don’t surpass 5%. Outside of that, there should be good conditions to get the race in on Sunday. The wind is expected to gust up to 18 mph but should consistently blow at just drive or six mph. This is enough to affect how drivers handle their cars, and they have to be hoping to avoid those high-level gusts.