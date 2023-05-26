Breaking down cut line for the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge

The PGA TOUR teed off the second round of the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge on Friday morning with Harry Hall sitting on top of the leaderboard at -8. Now Harris English holds the lead at -9 following a -4 66 on Friday.

The first trios teed off on Friday at 8:20 a.m. ET, with the afternoon groups beginning 1 p.m. ET. It should be about 4 p.m. ET before we have a solid idea of what the final cut line should be, but many participants will know they’re heading home after holing out on 18.

How is the cut line determined?

The cut line at 36 holes is the top 65 players plus those tied at the end of that group.

What is the projected cut line for the Charles Schwab Challenge as of now?

Right now the projected cut line is level par, with exactly 65 players at that score or better, and 13 of them on the number directly. Those players on +1 still have some hope to play the weekend as well as Colonial Country Club firms up later in the day.

Who is not projected to make the cut?

Joel Dahmen and Kurt Kitayama are in the house at +1, and will need some help to play the weekend.

Unfortunately everyone’s hero from last week in Michael Block returned to earth, firing a +15 after two rounds to be dead last in the event by six shots.