 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Full list of tee times for Round 3 of Charles Schwab Challenge

The Charles Schwab Challenge tees off at 7:50 a.m. ET on Saturday from Colonial Country Club. We have a full list of tee times, including the featured groups.

By DKNation Staff
Harry Hall plays his shot from the 17th tee during the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge golf tournament. Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports

After 36 holes at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas, PGA TOUR rookie Harry Hall leads the field by three shots at -12 halfway through the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge.

The 25-year-old Englishman already has two Top 10’s this season and sits 97th in the FedEx Cup points standings, and is the favorite to close the deal at DraftKings Sportsbook as well. Hall is +300 to take home the plaid jacket and trophy, with World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler (-6) the second choice at +350 despite being six shots adrift.

The tournament restarts on Saturday with tee times starting at 7:50 a.m. ET. You can catch the action on Golf Channel from 1-3:00 p.m., and CBS from 3-6:00 p.m. PGA TOUR Live via ESPN+ will also have extended streaming coverage of all 18 holes of the event and every player.

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 3 of the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge on Saturday.

Untitled

Time (ET) Golfer 1 Golfer 2
Time (ET) Golfer 1 Golfer 2
1:50 PM Harry Hall Harris English
1:40 PM Emiliano Grillo Adam Schenk
1:30 PM Robby Shelton Byeong Hun An
1:20 PM Andrew Novak Scottie Scheffler
1:10 PM Austin Eckroat Carson Young
1:00 PM Justin Rose Ben Griffin
12:50 PM Andrew Putnam Lee Hodges
12:40 PM Max Homa Peter Malnati
12:30 PM David Lipsky Chez Reavie
12:20 PM Scott Piercy Kevin Streelman
12:10 PM Akshay Bhatia Alex Noren
12:00 PM Si Woo Kim Chad Ramey
11:45 AM Sam Burns K.H. Lee
11:35 AM Sam Stevens Cody Gribble
11:25 AM Mark Hubbard Ben Martin
11:15 AM Patton Kizzire Justin Suh
11:05 AM Min Woo Lee Christiaan Bezuidenhout
10:55 AM Justin Lower Michael Kim
10:45 AM Ryan Fox Thomas Detry
10:35 AM Aaron Rai Viktor Hovland
10:25 AM Matt NeSmith Zecheng Dou
10:15 AM Kramer Hickok Russell Henley
10:05 AM J.J. Spaun Brian Harman
9:55 AM Rickie Fowler Patrick Rodgers
9:40 AM Will Gordon Erik Compton
9:30 AM Jimmy Walker Luke List
9:20 AM Luke Donald Collin Morikawa
9:10 AM Austin Smotherman Brendon Todd
9:00 AM Tom Hoge Sepp Straka
8:50 AM Joel Dahmen Kurt Kitayama
8:40 AM Beau Hossler Paul Haley II
8:30 AM Stephan Jaeger Matthias Schwab
8:20 AM Russell Knox Alex Smalley
8:10 AM Nick Hardy Billy Horschel
8:00 AM Cameron Champ Maverick McNealy
7:50 AM Aaron Baddeley Vincent Norrman

More From DraftKings Nation