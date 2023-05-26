Full list of tee times for Round 3 of Charles Schwab Challenge

After 36 holes at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas, PGA TOUR rookie Harry Hall leads the field by three shots at -12 halfway through the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge.

The 25-year-old Englishman already has two Top 10’s this season and sits 97th in the FedEx Cup points standings, and is the favorite to close the deal at DraftKings Sportsbook as well. Hall is +300 to take home the plaid jacket and trophy, with World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler (-6) the second choice at +350 despite being six shots adrift.

The tournament restarts on Saturday with tee times starting at 7:50 a.m. ET. You can catch the action on Golf Channel from 1-3:00 p.m., and CBS from 3-6:00 p.m. PGA TOUR Live via ESPN+ will also have extended streaming coverage of all 18 holes of the event and every player.

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 3 of the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge on Saturday.