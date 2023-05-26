How to watch NASCAR qualifying for North Carolina Education Lottery 200 truck race via live online stream

NASCAR will head to Concord, North Carolina for this weekend's races. The Truck Series will be in action again with the North Carolina Education Lottery 200 on Friday, May 26. The Charlotte Motor Speedway will host practice at 1:35 p.m. ET, with qualifying following at 2:05 p.m. ET on FS1.
This race will be held on the Charlotte Oval, which uses one-lap qualifying. There will be a 20-minute warm-up/practice for all trucks. Then each driver will run a single-track, one-lap qualifier. The fastest truck will earn the pole position for Friday night’s race.
If you aren’t around a TV to watch the race on Friday, you can live stream it at Fox Sports Live or using the FOX Sports App. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the race.
How to watch qualifying for the North Carolina Education Lottery 200
Date: Friday, May 26
Time: 2:05 p.m. ET
TV channel: FS1
Live stream: Fox Sports Live, FOX Sports App
Entry list
|Pos.
|Driver
|Truck #
|Pos.
|Driver
|Truck #
|1
|David Gilliland
|1
|2
|Kris Wright
|02
|3
|Nick Sanchez
|2
|4
|Chase Purdy
|4
|5
|Dean Thompson
|5
|6
|Colby Howard
|9
|7
|Corey Heim
|11
|8
|Spencer Boyd
|12
|9
|Hailie Deegan
|13
|10
|Tanner Gray
|15
|11
|Tyler Ankrum
|16
|12
|Taylor Gray
|17
|13
|Christian Eckes
|19
|14
|Matt Mills
|20
|15
|Mason Maggio
|22
|16
|Grant Enfinger
|23
|17
|Rajah Caruth
|24
|18
|Matt DiBenedetto
|25
|19
|Ryan Vargas
|30
|20
|Bret Holmes
|32
|21
|Josh Reaume
|33
|22
|Keith McGee
|34
|23
|Jake Garcia
|35
|24
|Zane Smith
|38
|25
|Bayley Currey
|41
|26
|Carson Hocevar
|42
|27
|Daniel Dye
|43
|28
|Lawless Alan
|45
|29
|Armani Williams
|46
|30
|Jack Wood
|51
|31
|Stewart Friesen
|52
|32
|Tyler Hill
|56
|33
|Matt Crafton
|88
|34
|Justin S. Carroll
|90
|35
|Ty Majeski
|98
|36
|Ben Rhodes
|99