How to watch NASCAR qualifying for North Carolina Education Lottery 200 truck race via live online stream

We go over how you can watch NASCAR’s North Carolina Education Lottery 200 qualifying on Friday at Charlotte Motor Speedway via live online stream.

By Teddy Ricketson
Kyle Larson, driver of the #7 HendrickCars.com Chevrolet, leads the field during the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Tyson 250 at North Wilkesboro Speedway on May 20, 2023 in North Wilkesboro, North Carolina. Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images

NASCAR will head to Concord, North Carolina for this weekend's races. The Truck Series will be in action again with the North Carolina Education Lottery 200 on Friday, May 26. The Charlotte Motor Speedway will host practice at 1:35 p.m. ET, with qualifying following at 2:05 p.m. ET on FS1.

This race will be held on the Charlotte Oval, which uses one-lap qualifying. There will be a 20-minute warm-up/practice for all trucks. Then each driver will run a single-track, one-lap qualifier. The fastest truck will earn the pole position for Friday night’s race.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the race on Friday, you can live stream it at Fox Sports Live or using the FOX Sports App. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the race.

How to watch qualifying for the North Carolina Education Lottery 200

Date: Friday, May 26
Time: 2:05 p.m. ET
TV channel: FS1
Live stream: Fox Sports Live, FOX Sports App

Entry list

2023 North Carolina Education Lottery 200 Entry List

Pos. Driver Truck #
Pos. Driver Truck #
1 David Gilliland 1
2 Kris Wright 02
3 Nick Sanchez 2
4 Chase Purdy 4
5 Dean Thompson 5
6 Colby Howard 9
7 Corey Heim 11
8 Spencer Boyd 12
9 Hailie Deegan 13
10 Tanner Gray 15
11 Tyler Ankrum 16
12 Taylor Gray 17
13 Christian Eckes 19
14 Matt Mills 20
15 Mason Maggio 22
16 Grant Enfinger 23
17 Rajah Caruth 24
18 Matt DiBenedetto 25
19 Ryan Vargas 30
20 Bret Holmes 32
21 Josh Reaume 33
22 Keith McGee 34
23 Jake Garcia 35
24 Zane Smith 38
25 Bayley Currey 41
26 Carson Hocevar 42
27 Daniel Dye 43
28 Lawless Alan 45
29 Armani Williams 46
30 Jack Wood 51
31 Stewart Friesen 52
32 Tyler Hill 56
33 Matt Crafton 88
34 Justin S. Carroll 90
35 Ty Majeski 98
36 Ben Rhodes 99

