How to watch NASCAR qualifying for North Carolina Education Lottery 200 truck race via live online stream

NASCAR will head to Concord, North Carolina for this weekend's races. The Truck Series will be in action again with the North Carolina Education Lottery 200 on Friday, May 26. The Charlotte Motor Speedway will host practice at 1:35 p.m. ET, with qualifying following at 2:05 p.m. ET on FS1.

This race will be held on the Charlotte Oval, which uses one-lap qualifying. There will be a 20-minute warm-up/practice for all trucks. Then each driver will run a single-track, one-lap qualifier. The fastest truck will earn the pole position for Friday night’s race.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the race on Friday, you can live stream it at Fox Sports Live or using the FOX Sports App. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the race.

How to watch qualifying for the North Carolina Education Lottery 200

Date: Friday, May 26

Time: 2:05 p.m. ET

TV channel: FS1

Live stream: Fox Sports Live, FOX Sports App

Entry list