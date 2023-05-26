NASCAR qualifying results: Live updates as starting lineup is set for North Carolina Education Lottery 200 Truck Series race

NASCAR’s Truck Series will be in Concord, North Carolina for its next race. The Charlotte Motor Speedway will host the 2023 North Carolina Education Lottery 200 on Friday, May 26 at 8:30 p.m. ET on FS1. It will be a busy day for the Truck Series as they will practice at 1:35 p.m. ET and have qualifying at 2:05 p.m. ET, both on FS1.

The oval track at the Charlotte Motor Speedway utilizes one-lap qualifying. There will be a 20-minute warm-up/practice for all trucks. Then, each driver will run a single-truck, single-lap qualifier. The fastest driver will be awarded the pole position for Friday night’s race.

The North Carolina Education Lottery consists of 134 laps around the 1.5-mile asphalt circuit. The first two stages will each be 30 laps, with the final stage increased to 74. Ross Chastain picked up the victory last year in 1:42:17 after nine laps of overtime. John Hunter Nemechek won in 2021, with Chase Elliott taking the checkered flag in 2020.

Here is the full field for Friday’s North Carolina Education Lottery 200 truck race. We’ll update this with results until the pole position and full starting lineup are determined.