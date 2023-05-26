 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NASCAR qualifying results: Live updates as starting lineup is set for North Carolina Education Lottery 200 Truck Series race

We’ve got updates as qualifying settles the starting lineup for Friday’s North Carolina Education Lottery 200 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

By Teddy Ricketson
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series driver Stewart Friesen (52) pit crew goes to work during the Tyson 250 at North Wilkesboro Speedway. Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

NASCAR’s Truck Series will be in Concord, North Carolina for its next race. The Charlotte Motor Speedway will host the 2023 North Carolina Education Lottery 200 on Friday, May 26 at 8:30 p.m. ET on FS1. It will be a busy day for the Truck Series as they will practice at 1:35 p.m. ET and have qualifying at 2:05 p.m. ET, both on FS1.

The oval track at the Charlotte Motor Speedway utilizes one-lap qualifying. There will be a 20-minute warm-up/practice for all trucks. Then, each driver will run a single-truck, single-lap qualifier. The fastest driver will be awarded the pole position for Friday night’s race.

The North Carolina Education Lottery consists of 134 laps around the 1.5-mile asphalt circuit. The first two stages will each be 30 laps, with the final stage increased to 74. Ross Chastain picked up the victory last year in 1:42:17 after nine laps of overtime. John Hunter Nemechek won in 2021, with Chase Elliott taking the checkered flag in 2020.

Here is the full field for Friday’s North Carolina Education Lottery 200 truck race. We’ll update this with results until the pole position and full starting lineup are determined.

2023 North Carolina Education Lottery 200 Entry List

Pos. Driver Truck #
1 David Gilliland 1
2 Kris Wright 02
3 Nick Sanchez 2
4 Chase Purdy 4
5 Dean Thompson 5
6 Colby Howard 9
7 Corey Heim 11
8 Spencer Boyd 12
9 Hailie Deegan 13
10 Tanner Gray 15
11 Tyler Ankrum 16
12 Taylor Gray 17
13 Christian Eckes 19
14 Matt Mills 20
15 Mason Maggio 22
16 Grant Enfinger 23
17 Rajah Caruth 24
18 Matt DiBenedetto 25
19 Ryan Vargas 30
20 Bret Holmes 32
21 Josh Reaume 33
22 Keith McGee 34
23 Jake Garcia 35
24 Zane Smith 38
25 Bayley Currey 41
26 Carson Hocevar 42
27 Daniel Dye 43
28 Lawless Alan 45
29 Armani Williams 46
30 Jack Wood 51
31 Stewart Friesen 52
32 Tyler Hill 56
33 Matt Crafton 88
34 Justin S. Carroll 90
35 Ty Majeski 98
36 Ben Rhodes 99

