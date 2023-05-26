How to watch the North Carolina Education Lottery 200 Truck race, via live stream

NASCAR will be in North Carolina for the second consecutive weekend. This weekend, the Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, NC will host the 2023 North Carolina Education Lottery on Friday, May 26. Following practice and qualifying earlier in the day, the race is scheduled to begin at 8:30 p.m. ET on FS1. It can also be live-streamed on Fox Sports Live.

This will be the 11th Truck Series race of the season. Last week’s Tyson 250 was won by Kyle Larson, his first truck win of the year. Heading into this weekend’s race, Corey Heim sits atop the standings with 371 points. He is followed by Ty Majeski (364) and Zane Smith (355) to round out the top three.

How to watch the North Carolina Education Lottery 200

Date: Friday, May 26

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: FS1

Live stream: Fox Sports Live

Live streaming the North Carolina Education Lottery 200 on FS1 will require a cable login. If you don’t have a cable login to access the Fox Sports Go app, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.