Is Venus Williams playing in the 2023 French Open?

Venus Williams will not participate in the 2023 French Open. The seven-time Grand Slam winner last played in the ASB Classic in Auckland, New Zealand in early January. She suffered from a hamstring injury in that event, which forced her to withdraw from the 2023 Australian Open.

The 42-year-old has not taken the court since that injury, and she is currently ranked No. 695 in women’s singles.

Williams last played at Roland Garros in the 2021 French Open, where she lost in the Round of 128. That same year, Williams teamed up with Cori Gauff in the doubles competition at Roland Garros, and the duo was eliminated in the Round of 64.

Venus Williams has never won the French Open in her career. She reached the single’s final at Roland Garros one time, losing to her sister — Serena Williams — in 2002.

Despite going long stretches without playing tennis, Venus Williams has not officially retired from the sport. It’s fair to speculate that she could call it quits sometime soon, but that announcement has yet to be made.

As for the 2023 French Open, Iga Swiatek steps in as a -125 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook to win the women’s singles. Aryna Sabalenka (+650) and Elena Rybakina (+650) have the next-best odds. From there, Barbora Krejckova (+2000), Ons Jabeur (+3500), and Cori Gauff (+3500) are next in line.