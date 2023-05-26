Top MLB DFS stacks on DraftKings for Friday, May 26

There is a full MLB schedule on Friday, May 26, as teams are either starting or continuing their respective weekend series. With so many options, it could be overwhelming deciding who to play in a DraftKings DFS lineup. With that in mind, here are our favorite team stacks for the 12-team featured slate on Friday night.

Top MLB DFS stacks: Friday, May 26

Ronald Acuna Jr. ($6,400)

Matt Olson ($5,300)

Sean Murphy ($5,100)

Austin Riley ($5,100)

Atlanta had been struggling to keep teams off the scoreboard, but their lineup took matters into their own hands on Thursday, scoring eight runs. Third baseman Austin Riley has flown under the radar this season but knocked two home runs in the victory. The Braves will face Taijuan Walker and his 5.79 ERA on Friday night.

The Braves are the -150 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Phillies are the +130 underdogs, and the run total is set at 9.5.

Marcus Semien ($5,700)

Adolis Garcia ($5,400)

Corey Seager ($5,400)

Nathaniel Lowe ($4,300)

Baltimore has been excited about getting top prospect Grayson Rodriguez to the bigs this season, but it hasn’t panned out as planned. The rookie has a 2-1 record but a 6.21 ERA and is struggling to keep opponents off the scoreboard. Each of the players in this quartet picked up at least one hit in their last game and looks to ride that momentum to a good start in this series.

The Orioles are the -135 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Rangers are the +115 underdogs, and the run total is set at 8.5.

Lane Thomas ($4,200)

Keibert Ruiz ($3,800)

Luis Garcia ($3,800)

Jeimer Candelario ($3,400)

It’s rare to see the Washington Nationals appear in this article given their lackluster start to the season. But they are facing Jordan Lyles on Friday, who enters with an 0-8 record and a 7.15 ERA. Despite how bad the overall Nats’ record is, these players have upside in a great matchup and provide a cheap team stack for Friday’s slate.

The Royals are the -130 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Nationals are the narrow +110 underdogs, and the run total is set at 9.5.