Starting pitcher streamer rankings for fantasy baseball for Friday, May 26

Chris Landers ranks every starting pitcher to stream in fantasy baseball for Friday, May 26.

By Chris Landers
Kevin Gausman of the Toronto Blue Jays delivers a pitch in the first inning against the New York Yankees at Rogers Centre on May 16, 2023 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

After a Thursday bereft of quality pitching, there are aces and profitable matchups aplenty across the MLB schedule on Friday, May 26. Looking for some guidance as you set your DFS and fantasy baseball lineups? We’ve gone ahead and ranked all of the day’s starters from 1 to 30, complete with streamer recommendations.

Starting pitcher rankings for Friday, May 26

Pitchers to stream

Matthew Liberatore, St. Louis Cardinals — The top prospect looked the part in his first outing of the season, fanning six over five shutout innings against the Milwaukee Brewers. His new and improved fastball velocity appears to be here to stay, and his curveball is a legit Major League out pitch — he has every chance to thrive for five or six frames against a struggling Cleveland Guardians lineup.

Alex Wood, San Francisco Giants — Speaking of lefties dominating the Brewers: Milwaukee has been far and away the league’s worst offense against southpaws so far this season, and while Wood has struggled since his return from the IL, this could be the day he puts it all together. His sinker/slider combo is more than good enough to put up a quality stat line here.

Patrick Corbin, Washington Nationals — Yes, really — the veteran lefty has turned back the clock this year, and is working on a string of four consecutive quality starts. The floor is pretty low here, and don’t expect a ton of strikeouts, but the Kansas City Royals shouldn’t offer a ton of resistance especially at pitcher-friendly Kauffman Stadium. He’s among the best bets for a quality start on the waiver wire currently.

And now, without further ado, here are your full starting pitcher rankings for fantasy baseball on Friday, May 26.

Starting pitcher rankings 5/26

Rank Pitcher Matchup
Must-start
1 Kevin Gausman @ Twins
2 George Kirby vs. Pirates
3 Freddy Peralta vs. Giants
4 Mitch Keller @ Mariners
5 Hunter Brown @ Athletics
6 Chris Sale @ Diamondbacks
7 Max Scherzer @ Rockies
8 Joe Musgrove @ Yankees
9 Lance Lynn @ Tigers
10 Justin Steele vs. Reds
Strong plays
11 Reid Detmers vs. Marlins
12 Shane Bieber vs. Cardinals
13 Jesus Luzardo @ Angels
14 Hunter Greene @ Cubs
15 Matthew Liberatore @ Guardians
Questionable
16 Alex Wood @ Brewers
17 Jon Gray @ Orioles
18 Louie Varland vs. Blue Jays
19 Brandon Pfaadt vs. Red Sox
20 Grayson Rodriguez vs. Rangers
21 Patrick Corbin @ Royals
Don't do it
22 Jared Shuster vs. Phillies
23 Taijuan Walker @ Braves
24 Joey Wentz vs. White Sox
25 Noah Syndergaard @ Rays
26 James Kaprielian vs. Astros
27 Jordan Lyles vs. Nationals
28 Cooper Criswell vs. Dodgers
29 Randy Vasquez vs. Padres
30 Connor Seabold vs. Mets

