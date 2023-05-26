MLB injury report for Friday, May 26

After a seemingly unending line of injuries for the first two months of the 2023 MLB season, we have a blessedly light injury report on our hands on Friday. And most the news we have is of the positive variety, including one very big pending return to the mound.

MLB injury report: Friday, May 26

Tyler Glasnow (oblique), Tampa Bay Rays — At long last, the day is almost here:

Tyler Glasnow is on the way… He will return to @RaysBaseball this weekend against the Dodgers.

Glasnow is officially listed as the probable starter for the Rays’ game on Saturday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, just over two months after going down with an oblique strain back in Spring Training. The righty has been ridiculous in his rehab assignment in Triple-A, allowing just one run with 20 strikeouts in 13.1 innings. Health has always been an issue for Glasnow, but when he’s on the mound he’s one of the most difficult pitchers to hit in all of baseball, with a 2.57 ERA and a whopping 12.6 K/9 in 94.2 frames over the last two years.

Manny Machado (hand), San Diego Padres — The writing had been on the wall here, but manager Bob Melvin confirmed that his star third baseman would not in fact be ready to return from the IL when first eligible on Friday. Machado has been hitting off a tee and fielding grounders over the last few days, though, and the team didn’t go so far as to rule him out for the entire weekend, so stay tuned.

Ha-Seong Kim (knee), San Diego Padres — San Diego also dodged a major bullet on Thursday regarding Machado’s replacement at the hot corner. Kim fouled a ball right off his knee against the Washington Nationals, but thankfully X-rays came back negative and it sounds as though he won’t need a stint on the IL.

Bob Melvin discuss today's win in DC and updates on Ha-Seong Kim

Logan Webb (back), San Francisco Giants — It was initially thought that Webb wouldn’t need to have his next scheduled start pushed back after leaving this weekend’s outing against the Miami Marlins early with back pain. But the Giants understandably want to play it safe with their ace — and just about the only reliable starter they have at the moment — so Gabe Kapler has bumped Webb to Saturday against Corbin Burnes and the Milwaukee Brewers.

Darick Hall (thumb), Philadelphia Phillies — Out since April 5 with a sprain of the UCL in his thumb, Hall could head out on a rehab assignment as early as next week, which would be a big relief for a Phillies lineup currently relying on a mix of Alec Bohm and Kody Clemens at first base. Hall has pretty extreme platoon splits, but he crushed righties to the tune of a .266/.300/.565 line as a rookie last year.

Max Fried (elbow), Atlanta Braves — Fried still has a long, long way to go before he’s back in Atlanta’s rotation, but at least the lefty took his first step on Thursday, beginning a throwing program after having been shut down for the past few weeks.

MAX FRIED. THROWING BASEBALLS AGAIN.

There’s still no exact timetable for the lefty’s return — he’ll basically have to go through another full Spring Training, so figure just after the All-Star break at the earliest — but it’s an encouraging sign nonetheless.

Brenton Doyle (knee), Colorado Rockies — Big sigh of relief here, as things initially did not look good for the Rockies center fielder when he crashed into the wall trying to catch a Jorge Soler homer.

Hoping for a quick recovery for Rockies outfielder Brenton Doyle, who had to be carted off the field

Somewhat shockingly, X-rays came back negative, and the rookie is officially day-to-day with a knee contusion. Obviously Doyle won’t be in the lineup on Friday, but Bud Black sounds optimistic that he’ll avoid the IL.