Picks, predictions for Dodgers vs. Rays on Friday, May 26

The Los Angeles Dodgers (31-20) and Tampa Bay Rays (37-15) will open a three-game set between two of the best teams in the league to this point of the season. Friday night’s matchup will get started at 6:40 p.m. ET from Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida. Noah Syndergaard (1-3, 5.88 ERA) goes for L.A., while reliever Jalen Beeks (1-2, 4.68 ERA) will open for Tampa before giving way to bulk man Cooper Criswell (0-1, 7.94).

The Rays are -120 moneyline favorites on DraftKings Sportsbook, making the Dodgers slight +100 underdogs with the over/under set at 9.5.

Dodgers-Rays picks: Friday, May 26

Injury report

Dodgers

Out: RP Tyler Cyr (shoulder), SP Julio Urias (hamstring), SP Dustin May (elbow), SP Michael Grove (groin), SP Ryan Pepiot (oblique), SP Jimmy Nelson (elbow), 2B Gavin Lux (knee), RP Daniel Hudson (knee), RP Blake Treinen (shoulder), SP Walker Buehler (elbow), RP JP Feyereisen (shoulder), RP Alex Reyes (shoulder)

Rays

Out: RP Zack Littell (shoulder), SP Drew Rasmussen (forearm), RP Garrett Cleavinger (knee), RP Jeffrey Springs (elbow), SP Tyler Glasnow (oblique), RP Shawn Armstrong (neck), SP Shane Baz (elbow), RP Andrew Kittredge (elbow)

Starting pitchers

Noah Syndergaard vs. Jalen Beeks

Syndergaard has ugly season-long numbers thanks to two outings in April when he allowed a combined 13 runs over eight innings. In his last time out, he allowed three runs on four hits and a walk over five innings in a loss to the St. Louis Cardinals.

Beeks will make his 18th appearance of the season and his fifth start. He hasn’t pitched since Sunday, but he’s thrown more than two innings just once this season. Beeks is expected to open for Cooper Criswell, who will make his fourth appearance of the season but allowed 10 runs over 11.1 innings.

Over/Under pick

This could be an opportunity to buy low on Syndergaard, who has been throwing the ball better as of late despite a high ERA. He allowed three or fewer runs in four consecutive starts, so the big righty should do his job to keep the total below this number.

Pick: Under 9.5

Moneyline pick

It’s getting tough to pick against Tampa Bay especially when it’s playing at home. The Rays are 24-5 straight up at Tropicana Field, and they’re still leading the league in slugging percentage (.497) and on-base percentage (.345) this season.

Pick: Rays