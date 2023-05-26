Picks, predictions for Blue Jays vs. Twins on Friday, May 26

The Toronto Blue Jays (26-25) will hit the road for a three-game series with the Minnesota Twins (26-24) starting on Friday, May 26. Ace Kevin Gausman (2-3, 3.14 ERA) will look to get Toronto back on track after losing seven of their last eight, while Minnesota turns to young righty Louie Varland (2-0, 4.18). Friday’s game will get started at 8:10 p.m. ET from Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

The Blue Jays are -165 moneyline favorites on DraftKings Sportsbook, making the Twins +140 underdogs with the over/under set at eight.

Blue Jays-Twins picks: Friday, May 26

Injury report

Blue Jays

Day to day: C Danny Jansen (groin)

Out: SS Santiago Espinal (hamstring), RP Zach Pop (hamstring), RP Mitch White (elbow), SP Hyun Jin Ryu (elbow), RP Chad Green (elbow)

Twins

Day to day: OF Joey Gallo (hamstring), SS Carlos Correa (plantar fasciitis)

Out: OF Trevor Larnach (illness), 2B Jorge Polanco (hamstring), SS Nick Gordon (leg), OF Max Kepler (hamstring), RP Caleb Thielbar (oblique), SP Tyler Mahle (elbow), SP Kenta Maeda (triceps), OF Gilberto Celestino (thumb), SS Royce Lewis (knee), SP Chris Paddack (elbow)

Starting pitchers

Kevin Gausman vs. Louie Varland

Gausman has made 10 starts in his second season with the Blue Jays and has decent season-long numbers despite a couple complete blowup starts. He’s allowed eight runs in a game twice this year but has been lights-out other than those performances.

Varland has made 10 starts over his two-year MLB career heading into Friday night. The 25-year-old righty allowed two runs on six hits and a walk over five innings in last weekend’s victory over the Los Angeles Angels.

Over/Under pick

Gausman has allowed zero earned runs in half of his 10 starts this season, and he’s been throwing even better than his 3.14 ERA would suggest. He should have success against a Twins offense that ranks 23rd in on-base percentage (.309), while Toronto’s bats have been quiet this year outside of Bo Bichette and Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Pick: Under 8

Moneyline pick

The Jays have a sizeable edge in the pitching matchup here, and they are also the better hitting team. They’ll enter Friday night’s matchup ranked fifth in OBP (.333), so let’s go with Toronto to pick up a win in this spot.

Pick: Blue Jays