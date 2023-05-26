Picks, predictions for Mets vs. Rockies on Friday, May 26

The New York Mets (26-25) and the Colorado Rockies (22-29) will begin a three-game weekend series on Friday, May 26. First pitch from Coors Field in Denver, Colorado is set for 8:40 p.m. ET. Max Scherzer (3-2, 4.01 ERA) takes the mound for New York, while Colorado counters with Connor Seabold (1-1, 5.97).

The Mets are the -205 road moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Rockies are the +175 underdogs, and the run total is set at 11.5.

Mets-Rockies picks: Friday, May 26

Injury report

Mets

N/A

Rockies

Day-to-day: OF Brenton Doyle (knee)

Out: SP Ryan Feltner (head), SP Noah Davis (elbow), 1B CJ Cron (back)

Starting pitchers

Max Scherzer vs. Connor Seabold

Scherzer will be making his eighth start of the season. The righty served a suspension for a foreign substance on his glove last month, and while he’s had two concerning outings allowing at least five earned, he’s been largely back to his usual dominant self. Most recently, he pitched six shutout innings against the Cleveland Guardians, allowing just three hits while walking one and striking out five.

Seabold, a reliever turned starter out of necessity for Colorado, will be making his 12th appearance and fifth start of the season. It’s already hard enough pitching at Coors Field, but Seabold hasn’t done a good job limiting opponents’ run production. He allowed five earned runs on five hits in just 3.2 innings of work against the Texas Rangers his last time out. Seabold walked two and struck out five but took his first loss of the season.

Over/Under pick

Games at Coors Field see inflated run totals due to the altitude. The Mets largely struggled in their last series against the Chicago Cubs, but scored 10 runs in the series finale. They had scored exactly two runs in three straight games prior to that win. Despite a down year, Colorado has scored at least five runs in three of their last four. With Scherzer on the mound, though, I am taking the under with the high run total.

Pick: Under 11.5

Moneyline pick

The Rockies don’t typically get to benefit from home-field advantage due to the increased offensive expectations for their opponents. The Mets’ lineup has been inconsistent, but if they can get the typical Scherzer outing on the mound, they should take the series opener.

Pick: Mets