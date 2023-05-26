Picks, predictions for Red Sox vs. Diamondbacks on Friday, May 26

The Boston Red Sox (26-24) and the Arizona Diamondbacks (29-21) will begin a three-game weekend series on Friday, May 26. First pitch from Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona is set for 9:40 p.m. ET. Chris Sale (4-2, 5.01 ERA) gets the start for Boston, while Arizona counters with rookie Brandon Pfaadt (0-1, 7.65 ERA).

The Red Sox are the -140 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Diamondbacks are the +120 underdogs, and the run total is set at 8.5.

Red Sox-Diamondbacks picks: Friday, May 26

Injury report

Red Sox

Day to day: SP Garrett Whitlock (elbow)

Out: RP John Schreiber (lat), 2B Christian Arroyo (hamstring), SS Yu Chang (wrist)

Diamondbacks

Out: SP Zach Davies (oblique), RP Joe Mantiply (hamstring), RF Kyle Lewis (illness)

Starting pitchers

Chris Sale vs. Brandon Pfaadt

This will be Sale’s 10th appearance of the season. He struggled to begin the year but has settled in as he’s progressed. Most recently, Sale allowed two earned runs on three hits in seven innings against the San Diego Padres, walking one and striking out eight to notch his fourth win of the season.

Pfaadt will be making his fifth start of the year. The top prospect allowed 13 earned runs over his first two starts but has bounced back to only allow four combined in his last two times out. Most recently, Pfaadt pitched 5.1 innings and allowed three earned runs on six hits. He struck out three and walked two but didn’t factor into the decision.

Over/Under pick

The Red Sox lineup has been very inconsistent this season, scoring four runs or fewer in five consecutive games. The Diamondbacks have trended the other way, tallying at least four runs in six of its last seven. This pitching matchup suggests that runs will be hard to come by with their recent performances, but I think someone has a rough outing.

Pick: Over 8.5

Moneyline pick

Boston has lost four straight games, while Arizona is 4-1 over its last five. Sale gives the Red Sox about as good of a shot on the mound as they will get from a starter, and they should pick up an important win.

Pick: Red Sox