Fantasy baseball trade value rankings: Is it time to sell high on Bryce Miller?

It’s buy or sell time as we run down our weekly batch of the top 200 players for fantasy baseball.

By Chris Landers
Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Bryce Miller delivers a pitch during the Friday evening MLB interleague game between the Seattle Mariners and the Atlanta Braves on May 19, 2023 at Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo by David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

We’re coming up on two months down in the 2023 MLB season, which means “it’s still early!” is rapidly becoming a less compelling excuse for fantasy managers trying to decide whether to hold onto struggling stars or cut bait. It’s also the point at which you decide whether you’re in it to win it this year, and what you might need to make that happen.

Which is where our weekly trade value rankings come in. Not only do we rank the top 200 players for fantasy baseball (5x5 roto), but we also break down who’s rising, who’s falling and who we recommend targeting on the trade market.

Buy

  • A trendy sleeper pick in fantasy drafts this spring, Suzuki had his start to the season slowed by an oblique injury. He’s perking up recently, though, with five homers and three multi-hit games over his last eight, and the advanced metrics back that up — particularly an improved walk rate and a very healthy 94 mph average exit velocity. We know from how scorching he was at the end of last season that Suzuki possesses the skills to be a star in the Majors, and he’s now finally healthy and in enough of a rhythm to show it. You should be valuing him as an OF2 who you can probably get for something a bit less right now.
  • Another disappointment based on how excited owners were to snag him in drafts: Hunter Greene, whose elite strikeout and whiff rates are offset by shaky command that results in lots of loud contact (and a home park that turns that loud contact into homers). But Greene, too, is showing signs of coming out of it, most recently his 10-K performance over seven solid innings against the New York Yankees. If you take out his blow-up start at Coors Field a couple weeks ago — a fair caveat for any pitcher — the hard-throwing righty has a 3.37 ERA since April 17, and his best days could be ahead of him. When he commands his fastball, his ceiling is astronomical.
  • Anderson had his early season waylaid by a knee injury, but he had five steals prior to going on the shelf, and his track record suggests that the running game will return for him in a big way this summer as he gets healthy. So what about the rest of his offensive profile? The shortstop owns one of the biggest differences between his wOBA and expected wOBA, according to Statcast, largely due to a BABIP some 40 points lower than his career average. That will normalize soon, and when it does, Anderson’s average will return — and so will the counting stats atop a solid Chicago White Sox lineup. If you need speed, target him and see what his price looks like.

Sell

  • I’m not saying you need to ship Bryce Miller out for a bag of baseballs, but it seems like owners are sky-high on the righty after his admittedly great start to his rookie season — just one run with seven hits allowed, a walk and 18 strikeouts over his first three starts — and there’s plenty of reason to think that a comedown is on the way. Miller’s fastball gets all the love, and for good reason considering its league-high spin rate and .093 batting average against. But it’s also masked the fact that Miller doesn’t have a ton else in his repertoire, meaning that his margin for error is very low: If he doesn’t have elite fastball command (or if the league just adjusts over time), he’s in trouble. Again, make sure you’re getting value in return, but he could have a bumpy rest of the year.
  • Harrison Bader’s return from an oblique injury was a godsend for a Yankees offense in need of a spark, with the outfielder putting up five homers, three steals and a .290 average over just 20 games. For as good as he’s been, though, the contact profile has been far less impressive: Bader has an enormous gap between his wOBA (.369) and his expected wOBA (.301, well below league average). His average exit velocity is just 83 mph and his hard-hit rate is just 23.8%, suggesting that a lot more of Bader’s batted balls are going to start turning into outs soon — he’s exactly the kind of guy you should be looking to flip for a profit, especially given his injury history.
  • I’m not here to throw cold water on Christopher Morel’s torrid pace since being called up to the Chicago Cubs earlier this month — he’s hit the bejeezus out of the ball, even if nine homers over 12 games obviously isn’t a sustainable pace. But there’s one stat that has me bearish on the utilityman: his astronomical 36.5% K rate, even higher than last year when he hit just .235. Morel is swinging at absolutely everything, with a 52.3% swing rate and paltry 5.8% walk rate, and that approach is bound to come back to bite him eventually once he cools off and pitchers adjust. The raw tools are certainly there, and even his floor isn’t too bad (think double digit homers and steals), but if you can find an owner valuing him at anything near his current value, pounce.

Fantasy baseball trade value rankings: Week 9

As of 5/26

Rank Player Eligible Value
1 Ronald Acuna OF 44
2 Fernando Tatis SS/OF 43
3 Aaron Judge OF 43
4 Kyle Tucker OF 43
5 Shohei Ohtani DH 43
6 Bo Bichette SS 43
7 Jose Ramirez 3B 43
8 Julio Rodriguez OF 38
9 Mookie Betts 2B/OF 35
10 Trea Turner SS 35
11 Vladimir Guerrero 1B 35
12 Juan Soto OF 35
13 Rafael Devers 3B 34
14 Freddie Freeman 1B 31
15 Yordan Alvarez OF 31
16 Mike Trout OF 31
17 Pete Alonso 1B 29
18 Paul Goldschmidt 1B 27
19 Shane McClanahan SP 27
20 Gerrit Cole SP 27
21 Randy Arozarena OF 27
22 Spencer Strider SP 27
23 Max Scherzer SP 27
24 Bryce Harper OF 26
25 Justin Verlander SP 25
26 Matt Olson 1B 25
27 Corbin Burnes SP 25
28 Kevin Gausman SP 27
29 Bobby Witt SS/3B 24
30 Marcus Semien 2B/SS 24
31 Sandy Alcantara SP 23
32 Zack Wheeler SP 23
33 Zac Gallen SP 22
34 Luis Robert OF 22
35 Nolan Arenado 3B 22
36 Austin Riley 3B 21
37 Emmanuel Clase RP 21
38 Framber Valdez SP 21
39 Manny Machado 3B 20
40 Luis Castillo SP 20
41 Josh Hader RP 20
42 Aaron Nola SP 20
43 Cedric Mullins OF 18
44 Francisco Lindor SS 18
45 Bryan Reynolds OF 18
46 Kyle Schwarber OF 18
47 Adolis Garcia OF 17
48 Yu Darvish SP 17
49 Ozzie Albies 2B 17
50 Jacob deGrom SP 17
51 George Springer OF 16
52 Will Smith C 16
53 Wander Franco SS 15
54 Willy Adames SS 15
55 Joe Musgrove SP 15
56 Devin Williams RP 15
57 Jordan Romano RP 15
58 J.T. Realmuto C 15
59 Felix Bautista RP 15
60 Corey Seager SS 15
61 Xander Bogaerts SS 15
62 Daulton Varsho C/OF 15
63 Dylan Cease SP 15
64 Cristian Javier SP 15
65 Nate Lowe 1B 15
66 Teoscar Hernandez OF 15
67 Byron Buxton OF 15
68 Christian Walker 1B 15
69 Shane Bieber SP 15
70 Salvador Perez C 15
71 Brandon Woodruff SP 15
72 Alex Bregman 3B 15
73 Ryan Helsley RP 15
74 Vinnie Pasquantino 1B 15
75 Corbin Carroll OF 15
76 Michael Harris OF 15
77 Julio Urias SP 15
78 Jazz Chisholm 2B/OF 15
79 Clayton Kershaw SP 15
80 Pablo Lopez SP 15
81 Joe Ryan SP 15
82 Tim Anderson SS 15
83 Dansby Swanson SS 15
84 Max Muncy 2B/3B 14
85 Logan Webb SP 14
86 Jose Altuve 2B 14
87 Camilo Doval RP 14
88 Gleyber Torres 2B 14
89 Nico Hoerner 2B/SS 14
90 Ryan Pressly RP 14
91 Jonathan India 2B 14
92 Sean Murphy C 14
93 Rowdy Tellez 1B 14
94 Christian Yelich OF 14
95 Kris Bryant OF 14
96 Yandy Diaz 1B/3B 14
97 Logan Gilbert SP 14
98 Matt Chapman 3B 14
99 Starling Marte OF 13
100 Ryan Mountcastle 1B 13
101 Nestor Cortes SP 13
102 Kenley Jansen RP 13
103 David Bednar RP 13
104 George Kirby SP 13
105 Carlos Rodon SP 12
106 Jeremy Pena SS 12
107 Tommy Edman 2B/SS/OF 12
108 Carlos Correa SS 12
109 Lance Lynn SP 12
110 Seiya Suzuki OF 11
111 Freddy Peralta SP 11
112 Adley Rutschman C 11
113 Ian Happ OF 11
114 Tyler Glasnow SP 11
115 Anthony Rizzo 1B 11
116 Jarred Kelenic OF 11
117 Luis Severino SP 11
118 Hunter Renfroe OF 11
119 Eloy Jimenez OF 11
120 Thairo Estrada 2B/SS/OF 11
121 Chris Sale SP 11
122 Andres Gimenez 2B/SS 11
123 Anthony Santander OF 10
124 Raisel Iglesias RP 10
125 Steven Kwan OF 10
126 Nick Castellanos OF 10
127 Javier Baez SS 9
128 Masataka Yoshida OF 9
129 Gunnar Henderson SS/3B 9
130 Alexis Diaz RP 9
131 Sonny Gray SP 9
132 Brandon Lowe 2B 8
133 Hunter Greene SP 8
134 Brandon Nimmo OF 8
135 Ty France 1B/3B 8
136 Alek Manoah SP 8
137 Paul Sewald RP 8
138 Alex Verdugo OF 8
139 Willson Contreras C 8
140 Taylor Ward OF 8
141 Ketel Marte 2B 7
142 Giancarlo Stanton OF 7
143 Miguel Vargas 1B/2B 7
144 Hunter Brown SP 7
145 Blake Snell SP 7
146 James Outman OF 7
147 Nathan Eovaldi SP 7
148 J.D. Martinez DH 7
149 David Robertson RP 7
150 Charlie Morton SP 7
151 Harrison Bader OF 7
152 Alec Bohm 1B/3B 7
153 Alejandro Kirk C 7
154 Jose Alvarado RP 7
155 C.J. Cron 1B 7
156 MJ Melendez C/OF 7
157 Anthony Volpe SS 7
158 Chris Bassitt SP 7
159 Jhoan Duran RP 7
160 Liam Hendriks RP 7
161 Jordan Montgomery SP 7
162 Jesus Luzardo SP 7
163 Josh Bell 1B 6
164 Jose Berrios SP 6
165 Jorge Polanco 2B 6
166 Amed Rosario SS/OF 6
167 Lucas Giolito SP 6
168 Jeff McNeil RP 6
169 Andrew Chafin OF 6
170 Cody Bellinger OF 6
171 Mitch Haniger OF 6
172 Ke'Bryan Hayes 3B 6
173 Ryan McMahon 2B/3B 6
174 Carlos Estevez RP 6
175 Luis Arraez 1B/2B 6
176 Eduardo Rodriguez SP 6
177 Eury Perez SP 6
178 Alex Cobb SP 6
179 Evan Phillips RP 6
180 Triston McKenzie SP 6
181 Marcus Stroman SP 6
182 Max Fried SP 6
183 Lourdes Gurriel OF 6
184 Eugenio Suarez 3B 6
185 Bryce Miller SP 6
186 Anthony Rendon 3B 6
187 Jorge Soler OF 6
188 Josh Naylor 1B/OF 6
189 Lars Nootbaar OF 5
190 Tyler Stephenson C/1B 5
191 Michael King RP 5
192 Grayson Rodriguez SP 5
193 Jake Cronenworth 1B/2B/SS 5
194 Andrew Heaney SP 5
195 Scott Barlow RP 5
196 Reid Detmers SP 5
197 Andrew Vaughn 1B 5
198 Charlie Blackmon OF 5
199 Ezequiel Tovar SS 5
200 A.J. Puk RP 4

