Is Brooks Koepka playing at LIV Golf DC this weekend?

After falling short at the majors, Brooks Koepka bounced back at Oak Hill last week to win his third PGA Championship and fifth major, joining an elite group of golfers in history who have been able to achieve that feat. Will he be heading down the coast to Trump National Golf Club to play at LIV Golf DC this week?

Will Brooks Koepka play LIV Golf DC?

Koepka will be playing in Washington, D.C. this week alongside other LIV golfers after winning the Wanamaker Trophy. He is the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook at +700, and already has one LIV win under his belt this year at LIV Orlando.

This is the last LIV event before the U.S. Open in mid-June. Koepka has already won two U.S. Opens in his career, and will be looking to grab a third after his T2 finish at Augusta and his historic win at Oak Hill.