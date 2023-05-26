Format and schedule for LIV Golf DC at Trump National in Virginia

LIV Golf heads to Potomac Falls, Virginia just outside the nation’s capital for LIV Golf DC this week. This marks the seventh of 14 total events in 2023, and the last event before the U.S. Open in mid-June. The tournament will be held at Trump National Golf Club from Friday, May 26 through Sunday, May 28.

LIV Golf employs a shotgun start format, which means that each group of golfers starts at the same time on different tees. The tournament will begin at 1:15 p.m. ET each day, and the golfers will all finish around the same time.

Brooks Koepka will join the field after winning his third PGA Championship last week, and is the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook at +700. Talor Gooch, who has won two tournaments in 2023, sits at +1400. Dustin Johnson comes in at +1100.

LIV Golf DC

Tournament dates: Friday, May 26-Sunday, May 28

Shotgun start time: 1:15 p.m. ET

TV coverage: The CW Network