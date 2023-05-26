Will Donald Trump attend LIV Golf DC this weekend?

LIV Golf will head to the nation’s capital this week to play LIV Golf DC at Trump National Golf Club. This is one of three tournaments that will be played on a Donald Trump-owned golf course. Last year, LIV Golf Miami was held at Trump National Doral, and the former president made an appearance at the welcome party and played in a pro-am tournament prior to the event.

While it hasn’t been confirmed whether or not Trump will make an appearance at this week’s LIV Golf event, he has been a vocal supporter of the league in the past. It certainly would not be a surprise to see him in Potomac Falls this weekend, whether at the tournament itself or at the surrounding events.

LIV Golf DC will tee off on Friday, May 26 and run through Sunday, May 28 with 54 holes and no cut. Updates to come.